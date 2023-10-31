PDHI Enters into Partnership with Zipari

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protocol Driven Healthcare Inc. (PDHI), a leading software provider supporting health plan, point of care, and corporate wellness health initiatives, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Zapari, a market leader in healthcare consumer experience technology for health plans and TPAs in the U.S. Together, they are transforming the way members engage with healthcare services by integrating PDHI’s ConXus Platform into Zipari’s CX Platform.

To assist health plans with promoting well-being to their members, PDHI will be tailoring a variety of digital health solutions for Zipari’s clients, including its NCQA Wellness and Health Promotion (WHP) certified health appraisal and self-management tools. Through this partnership, both companies aim to:

Personalize Member Experiences: PDHI's evidence-based tools will enable members to access personalized health information and evidence-based tools on any device, fostering active participation in their health decisions.



Influence Behaviors to Improve Outcomes: PDHI’s incentives and rewards (I&R) management tools will be used to engage members, encourage healthy behaviors and self-care, and help to increase closure rates for gaps in care.



Improve Population Health Management: The collaboration will equip payers and providers with powerful tools to identify trends, proactively address health disparities, and design targeted interventions for at-risk individuals.

"This partnership offers health plans and TPA an integrated solution that enhances member engagement, encourages healthy behaviors, and identifies at-risk members,” said Jennifer Jolley, President & CEO of PDHI.

Dr. Tabatha Erck, President & CEO of Zipari, also shared her excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to work with PDHI to elevate the healthcare experience for all stakeholders. Our joint efforts will undoubtedly drive positive change and improve health outcomes for millions of members."

About PDHI

PDHI is a software organization that develops and distributes the ConXus Platform to support health plan, point of care, and employer health initiatives. With a 25-year track record of success, PDHI is trusted by hundreds of companies, including health plans, wellness providers, and large employers across the United States. Learn more at pdhi.com.

About Zipari

Zipari enables healthcare payers to drive highest-value customer engagement actions while streamlining back- office workflows. Zipari’s CX platform is the first and only plug-and-play suite of CX software solutions built exclusively for insurers, TPAs, and U.S. healthcare payers of all sizes. Zipari’s CX solutions provide healthcare payers with real-time insights into consumer behavior at every touch-point. We help healthcare payers optimize their entire consumer experience at once, by delivering multiple products simultaneously with a rapid implementation cycle designed to maximize value.