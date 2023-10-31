Manny Brown Becomes Investor in Formation Games

YouTube superstar Manny Brown in CLUB kit. Manny joins the formidable array of Formation Games backers from the worlds of gaming, football, media and entertainment. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Formation Games, developer of upcoming mobile football ownership game CLUB, today announced a significant partnership with YouTube superstar Manny Brown. In addition to investing in the studio, Manny and Formation Games will team up for a documentary on Under The Radar FC, peeling back the curtain on football club ownership.

Manny is an iconic figure in the football community and a major creator across social media platforms, with over 2 million subscribers and 400 million views across his channels. He was also the star of the recent Sidemen charity match at the London Stadium, scoring a hat-trick in front of a capacity crowd of 62,000 people.

Manny joins the formidable array of Formation Games backers from the worlds of gaming, football, media and entertainment. His unique perspective as the owner of Under The Radar FC, a club he founded 5 years ago, will provide a significant voice to aid Formation Games in the development of their upcoming football ownership title CLUB.

“It’s brilliant to be involved with Formation Games as they develop CLUB. Football and video games are two of my biggest passions, so being able to combine both was an easy decision,” said Manny. “As someone so heavily involved in club ownership, I’m looking forward to helping shape a new football game and create content that shows what goes into club ownership at the grassroots level.”

“We’re really proud to welcome Manny as an investor in Formation Games and to launch our new partnership with Under The Radar FC,” said Tom Russell, Marketing Director. “Manny understands club ownership firsthand. His knowledge will be invaluable in creating an authentic game experience that resonates with audiences around the world.”

Currently in closed testing, CLUB is the football ownership entertainment experience where Club Owners (COs) build their dream club from the ground up. More than management, COs make crucial decisions on every aspect of their club from their kit, stadium and sponsor, to signing real players based on real-world data and climbing the leagues to continental glory. With a narrative authentic to football culture and strategy gameplay from some of gaming’s brightest development talents and football’s most authoritative leaders, CLUB is a genre-shattering social experience coming to mobile devices in 2024.

Formation Games is led by CEO Jonty Barnes, a games industry veteran of 33 years and former General Manager of Bungie’s Destiny franchise. Formation’s Chair, Alex Horne, is an experienced business leader who was CEO of The English FA for five years. For investment enquiries in Formation Games, please contact team@formation.games

CLUB is currently in development ahead of testing in 2024. For more information visit ClubGame.app. Follow Club on Twitter @clubgame_app.

About Formation Games

Formation Games was founded in 2021. CLUB is its first title and the first free-to-play football ownership game that allows you to build and own your own football club. The studio believes in bringing players an authentic feeling of club ownership whilst leveraging real-world athlete performances. Learn more at www.clubgame.app