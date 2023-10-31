Options Transforms Data Services with New Five-Year Global Investment in Pure Storage

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider and Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced a new five-year investment to provide faster, cost-effective access to market data and rapid global deployment of services.

In addition to optimising its storage solutions and doubling its petabyte-scale business in less than four years, Options’ extended partnership with Pure Storage will include a global roll-out of services, with deployments underway in Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, South Africa, and Australia.

With an expanded investment in Pure Storage’s portfolio, including FlashBlade//S, the FlashArray product line (FlashArray//X, FlashArray//C, and FlashArray//XL), and Portworx, supported by Pure’s SLA-driven storage as-a-service offering, Evergreen//One, and its AIOps management platform, Pure1, Options ensures the performance, agility, efficiency, and data security of its Data Platform.

This strategic expansion aims to provide steadfast support for cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning initiatives within Options’ Data Platform, reinforcing the firm’s position as an industry leader poised for innovation and growth.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, Options Technology, commented, “Our continued partnership and investment in Pure Storage is a truly monumental leap in revolutionising data services for the global capital markets. With our strategic alliance, we are poised to deliver faster access to market data and unlock deeper data insights for our clients in emerging markets, enabling them to navigate the ever-evolving landscape with unprecedented precision and agility.

This collaboration cements our firm commitment to innovation and growth, not only transforming how the financial markets understand, leverage, and harness data, but also setting new standards for excellence as the industry’s partner of choice for market data and infrastructure."

Alex McMullan, CTO, International at Pure Storage added, “In the fast-paced financial services industry, timely access to accurate data isn't just a competitive advantage; it's the heartbeat of success. When data becomes instantly accessible, it becomes a catalyst for informed decisions that support long-term results for end users. We’re proud and privileged to support the Options Data Platform with our robust portfolio of technologies and solutions to deliver high performance data services to capital markets organizations everywhere."

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its announcement of 100Gb ultra-low latency connectivity via StrataNet, its global delivery and seamless 100Gb OPRA data feed migrations and its partnership with Raptor Trading Systems.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

Rapid, High Performance Access to Data: Pure Storage FlashBlade//S eliminates data silos and provides a unified fast file and object storage platform built for high performance. Now, data scientists subscribing to Options’ Data Platform can access cleansed financial data sets from Data Store, an app in the Data Platform, within seconds.

A Future-Proof, Agile Data Platform: Options expanded its investment in Evergreen//One for its FlashArray and FlashBlade deployments across 24 global data centers in every geography. With this SLA-driven subscription, IT can scale up and down in real time and upgrade without disruption. In fact, the company has performed dozens of non-disruptive upgrades through two generations of FlashArray //X and //XL already. Options’ agility is now able to meet demand in stride.

Improved Customer Support and Management: Using FlashArray//X, which supports file storage and enterprise databases like SQL Server and Oracle, Options can run nightly batch reports in 1/3 less time. Additionally, by monitoring its Pure Storage footprint via Pure1, Options can focus more on providing the highest level of client support. As a result, storage support tickets are a fraction of what they were previously, giving technology teams more bandwidth to innovate.

Substantial Sustainability Savings: With FlashArray//C, Options can store up to 10 petabytes of data in less than a single rack, resulting in substantial savings on space, power, and cooling fees, supporting core sustainability initiatives.

Enhanced Data Compliance and Security: For applications running on Kubernetes, Options uses Portworx. Robust encryption within its container environment supports data regulations across Options’ growing presence across geographies, with built-in high availability, data protection, data security, and hybrid-cloud mobility.

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on X (Twitter) at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure’s commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com

Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

