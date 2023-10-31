Cohesity Launches Cohesity SmartFiles Integration on the Snowflake Data Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security and management, today announced the launch of Cohesity SmartFiles on the Snowflake Data Cloud. This new integration enables businesses to derive analytical insights from their on-premises and cloud data while maintaining data sovereignty and meeting compliance requirements.

“Snowflake recognizes the critical importance of providing customers with advanced data security and management while mining their data for strategic insights,” said Kit Beall, Chief Revenue Officer, Cohesity. “As a leader in AI-powered enterprise data security and management, we seek partners equally dedicated to the secure storage and management of customer data. That is why we are delighted to partner with Snowflake to continue delivering innovative and secure solutions that our customers can confidently rely on.”

By leveraging the Snowflake Data Cloud, Cohesity is joining Snowflake in mobilizing the world’s data to help organizations reap the benefits of their analytics capabilities without having to move their data to the cloud for analysis. With Cohesity SmartFiles, joint customers can store their data locally in SmartFiles and leverage Snowflake’s analytics capabilities with the flexibility to keep data either on-premises or in the cloud. This integration provides customers with broader access and choice while allowing them to adhere to strict internal policies.

Cohesity SmartFiles augments customers’ cloud-native Snowflake Data Cloud to include on-premises repositories and extends secure access to sensitive local data records. Cohesity SmartFiles also provides a secure platform for consolidating application data that is designed to improve storage efficiency and reduce overall cost of ownership for local Snowflake repositories.

“Cohesity’s commitment to helping Snowflake mobilize the world’s data can be seen through the launch of the SmartFiles integration,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. “We look forward to partnering with Cohesity to allow access to SmartFiles in the cloud or on-premises through Snowflake’s single, integrated platform.”

This collaboration with Snowflake and Cohesity enables joint customers to gain more value from their data while optimizing cost, scale, and efficiency for their Snowflake data.

Availability

The Cohesity integration with Snowflake Data Cloud is available immediately. Learn more here.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is a leader in AI-powered data security and management. Aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners, Cohesity makes it easier to protect, manage, and get value from data – across the data center, edge, and cloud. Cohesity helps organizations defend against cybersecurity threats with comprehensive data security and management capabilities, including immutable backup snapshots, AI-based threat detection, monitoring for malicious behavior, and rapid recovery at scale. Cohesity solutions can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner. Cohesity is headquartered in San Jose, CA, and is trusted by the world’s largest enterprises, including six of the Fortune 10 and 42 of the Fortune 100.