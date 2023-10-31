Breast Center of New England Selects Healthcare Administrative Partners as Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management Services Provider

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Breast Center of New England to its roster of radiology revenue cycle management clients. Located in Lee, New Hampshire, Breast Center of New England is a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to improving the mammography experience.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of Breast Center of New England including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services.

According to Dr. Eva Lizer, Owner of Breast Center of New England, “We ultimately chose HAP as our revenue cycle provider because we felt that their team was truly an extension of ours, and it was important to us that this is a true partnership and not just another vendor relationship. We are excited to see how this new partnership evolves.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “Client service is, and will always be, the HAP team’s top priority. We work hard every day to ensure that all our customers receive the high level of service they have come to expect from HAP. We value all client relationships and take customer service to the next level. We are looking forward to budling this new partnership with Breast Center of New England.”

HAP’s Operations Center of Excellence is located in Portsmouth, NH and they also serve Radiology Associates of Keene in the state of New Hampshire.

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com