Simon Thailand Grand Opening Successful in Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simon Thailand, a leading industrial group specializing in technological solutions for lighting, lighting control, connectivity, and electrical equipment, celebrated its grand opening in Bangkok on October 26th, 2023.

Mr. Sergio Vives, Chairman of Simon Group, and Mr. Esteban Bretcha, CEO of Simon Group, each delivered a speech on the brand vision and corporate value of Simon, and wished a bright future for Thailand retailer partners, while board members Mr Nicolás de Trincheria, Mr Ricard Aubert and Mr Rafel Serra, as well as Mr. Jack Zhu, President of Simon Asia Pacific, also attended the opening ceremony. Meanwhile, Mr. Derek Dai, Director of Simon Asia-Pacific, and the owner of Simon Thailand retail distributor shared their marketing and promotion strategies. Simon group board Certified Wintersweet as retail channel distributor and awarded 7 retailers for their performances in 2023.

At the same time, a number of key products, including switch & sockets, lightings and smart home solution, were exhibited to give customers a deeper understanding of Simon, and to strengthen the confidence of cooperation with Simon. The meeting, gathering more than 200 dealers from all around Thailand, was a complete success, and many new orders were placed on site.

This marked the first official appearance of Simon in Thailand. Simon Group's future plans in Thailand are focused on expanding its product portfolio to cater to the evolving needs of Thai consumers. The company remains open to various forms of cooperation and is ready to make further investments as required to support its partners and capitalize on emerging business opportunities.

ABOUT SIMON

Simon Electric was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. It is an industrial group specializing in technological solutions for lighting, lighting control, connectivity and electrical equipment for contract (retail, hospitality, workplaces) and residential projects. Simon maintains a firm commitment to design and innovation across all of these fields, which led it to receive the National Design Award granted by the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness on its 100th anniversary. The company has consolidated its presence in more than 120 countries. The Simon Group team is made up of 4,000 people around the world, with facilities in 15 countries, 10 of which have production centers.