Sentar Wins U.S. Army Corps of Engineers PAX Functional Services and Support Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned small business specializing in advanced cyber intelligence solutions and technology, announced today it has been awarded the PAX Functional Services and Support Contract.

Through the awarded work, Sentar will be assisting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Engineering and Support Center Huntsville (CEHNC) with teammate MTA. Sentar will be providing functional support in the areas of customer training (workshops), helpdesk support, and quality assurance.

“We are excited to expand our Army footprint in Huntsville to now include the Army Corps of Engineers,” said April Nadeau, Senior Vice President.

Sentar and teammate MTA will perform the work over one base year with four option years. The work will be primarily performed in Huntsville, AL.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is a leading cyber intelligence solutions provider focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, intelligence and analytics, and systems engineering to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; San Diego, California; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.