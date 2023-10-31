ReposiTrak Traceability Network Adds Specialty Produce Companies

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), parent company of ReposiTrak, the world's largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of two specialty produce suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (“RTN”). The new users will exchange complex, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in the supply chain, ensuring compliance ahead of the January 2026 deadline.

The suppliers will use RTN to do traceability with an in-network food supply chain company and an in-network wholesaler; the users include:

A Salinas Valley-based company that grows, packages and delivers premium greens

A Texas-based wholesale watermelon company that has been in operation for more than 20 years

“Many produce suppliers have chosen to do traceability for their entire line of products, not just for foods represented on the FDA’s Food Traceability List (FTL),” said Randy Fields, ReposiTrak chairman and CEO. “Delivering the data with the product sets them apart from their competition and makes the receiving process faster and easier at warehouses and stores where they delivery product.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

