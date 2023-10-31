Retailer Expands and University Upgrades with Knightscope Technologies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces the expansion of an existing retail client and a new contract with a university in Alaska.

In order to protect employee safety and deter theft and illegal trespassing at its loading docks, an online retailer with four U.S. warehouses that sells over 40,000 authentic, brand-name fragrances, skincare, makeup, haircare, aromatherapy, and candles signed an agreement for an additional 2 K1 Hemispheres for its second location. Proposals for its New York and Nevada locations were subsequently requested and submitted.

A university in Alaska elected to retrofit a competitor’s legacy blue light emergency communications system with Knightscope’s K1 Retrofit Kit. The K1 Retrofit Kit allows users to upgrade other manufacturer’s blue-light-style phones and call boxes so that they function like Knightscope’s Emergency Phone Products with features like wireless solar power, wireless phone connectivity, and self-monitoring software. There are 50 more units available for upgrade throughout the campus assuming success of the first.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

