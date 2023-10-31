KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to AMCR ABS TRUST 2023-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to one class of notes issued by AMCR ABS TRUST 2023-1 (“AMCR 2023-1”), a consumer loan ABS transaction AMCR 2023-1 has initial credit enhancement levels of 44.50% for the Class A notes, 24.50% for the Class B notes, and 12.50% for the Class C notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination (except for the Class C notes), a reserve account, and excess spread.

AMCR 2023-1 will issue three classes of notes totaling $127.503 million with KBRA rating the Class A notes only.

This transaction represents the inaugural ABS securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans originated through credit9, LLC (“credit9” or the “Company”). Americor Holdings, LLC (“Americor Holdings”), the parent company to credit9, is an Irvine, CA based debt resolution company founded in 2015. Americor Funding LLC (“Americor”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Americor Holdings, has been offering debt management solutions since 2016. credit9 will use the net proceeds from the issuance of the notes to fund the reserve account, to repay existing debt and to fund the prefunding account which will be used to purchase additional eligible loans during the prefunding period.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and credit9’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of credit9, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

