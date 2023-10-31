Daicel Group Invests in PharmaJet

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet®, a company that engineers precision delivery systems that overcome the challenges of vaccines and pharmaceuticals delivery, today announced that it received a strategic investment from the Daicel Corporation. This investment coincides with Daicel’s announcement of the establishment of a new company, Daicel Medical Ltd., and reinforces Daicel’s commitment to growth in this critical area of healthcare.

PharmaJet was founded in 2005 with the strategic intent to develop a technology that enables greater access to life saving pharmaceuticals and vaccines globally. They now have a commercially scaled technology that enhances the performance of nucleic acid vaccines and therapeutics, as well as optimizes the delivery of current vaccine technologies. PharmaJet has provided tens of millions of needle-free syringes for vaccination programs globally and has established over 80 global pharmaceutical partnerships.

“I am very pleased with our investment in PharmaJet, and our association with this excellent company. This strategic initiative continues our commitment to expand in the Life Sciences area in general, and specifically the Medical Devices industry. I think this will be the first of many such activities as we continue to build Daicel’s Life Sciences SBU,” stated Yoshimi Ogawa, President of Daicel Corporation.

“We are very pleased with the investment and confidence shown by Daicel,” stated Chris Cappello, President and CEO of PharmaJet. “The additional investment will allow us to continue to grow our business and focus on partnerships that bring life-saving technologies to the market.”

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

About PharmaJet

The PharmaJet vision is to enable greater access to life-saving vaccines and pharmaceuticals globally. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Precision Delivery Systems™ provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. They are both commercially available for global immunization programs. For more information visit https://pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Daicel Corporation

Daicel is a diversified chemical company that has its roots in celluloid manufacturing and has accumulated unique technologies such as organic synthetic chemistry, polymer chemistry, cellulose chemistry, and pyrotechnic engineering for more than 100 years, and continues to expand its business in Japan and around the world. Our basic philosophy is to be a company that “makes lives better through co-creating value”. Daicel provides materials that benefit people and society in a wide range of business fields, with the keywords of “health, safety and security”, “convenience and comfort”, and “environment”. We are currently developing a new pyro-drive jet injector by applying the pyrotechnic engineering technology we have gained through our development of gas generators for automobile airbags.

For more information visit https://www.daicel.com/