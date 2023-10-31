CEO-Led Inaugural Expedition Marks a New Season & Savings: Sail UnCruise Adventures in Baja, California Mexico

JUNEAU, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnCruise Adventures is thrilled to announce the launch of new guest savings for Baja California, Mexico for 2024 plus a limited, one sailing only, inaugural adventure with the company’s CEO. Today the company unveils new offers for its Sea of Cortez Adventures for early bookings that continue to redefine small ship, eco-conscious sailings. The popular Whales & Sealife, 7-night adventure has sailings from January 20th to April 20th, 2024.

UnCruise Adventures is a leader in adventure cruising with a fleet of nine ships traveling along the west coast of the Americas in five destinations. The company’s itineraries boast small groups, and small footprint adventures that explore remote areas while supporting the local communities they visit.

Setting Sail with the CEO: An Inaugural Adventure January 20th, 2024

As a testament to the commitment of delivering exceptional experiences, the company is proud to host an inaugural sailing expedition in the Sea of Cortez, featuring the company's CEO as your onboard host. This exclusive voyage will take place on January 20th, 2024, marking the beginning of a remarkable season filled with exploration and adventure for the 7-night Whales & Sealife Adventure. This special week in January 2024 also celebrates the beginning of UnCruise Adventures' 28th year of unrivaled small ship discovery, including over two decades leading adventurers into Baja's "Aquarium of the World."

Become part of the adventure and book one or more of the limited cabins onboard the inaugural January sailing hosted by UnCruise Adventures Owner & CEO, Dan Blanchard for the ultimate 7-night Sea of Cortez Adventure. Enjoy excursions from La Paz through Bahia Agua Verde, Isla San Francisco to Evaristo and Nopolo and more, round-trip from La Paz, Baja Sur, Mexico.

"This is an exciting time for UnCruise Adventures as we continue to create expanded itineraries in our most popular destinations,” said Dan Blanchard, owner, and CEO. “I am thrilled to host our first sailing in 2024 and share my inspiration directly with our guests. We’ve had great interest for our 7-night Baja California adventure and our new 10-night Northern Baja California Whales, Birds & Sealife itinerary, extending our reach farther north for our guests exploration.”

Small Ship, Big Savings: Limited-Time Offers to Spring into Adventure

Don't miss out on our limited-time offers to make your Baja, California Mexico dream cruise a reality. Saving from $550 to $1,190 per person:

$1000 Kids in Nature Savings : Families, take advantage of this incredible opportunity and spring in adventure! Save $1000 on kids aged 8 to 24 when you book to travel between January 20th and April 20th, 2024.

: Families, take advantage of this incredible opportunity and spring in adventure! Save $1000 on kids aged 8 to 24 when you book to travel between January 20th and April 20th, 2024. Adult Only Baja Cruise Deals : For those seeking a serene getaway, join us on March 16th and April 20th for an adult-only cruise. Enjoy waived singles premium (Navigator & Trailblazer cabins) and double referral savings on select departures.

: For those seeking a serene getaway, join us on March 16th and April 20th for an adult-only cruise. Enjoy waived singles premium (Navigator & Trailblazer cabins) and double referral savings on select departures. Cabin for One? No Solo Premium Fees : Solo travelers, your adventure begins here! Experience the warmth of our small ship crew without any solo premium fees on select sailings, while limited cabins last

: Solo travelers, your adventure begins here! Experience the warmth of our small ship crew without any solo premium fees on select sailings, while limited cabins last 10% Savings on Select Baja Departures : Dive into crystal-clear waters, hike through rugged landscapes, and relax on pristine beaches with select sailings on our small ship cruises.

: Dive into crystal-clear waters, hike through rugged landscapes, and relax on pristine beaches with select sailings on our small ship cruises. Book 6 or More, Get One Free : Gather your group and embark on a Baja adventure like no other. With this limited-time offer, when you book six or more berths, one lucky guest travels for free.

: Gather your group and embark on a Baja adventure like no other. With this limited-time offer, when you book six or more berths, one lucky guest travels for free. All savings can be booked with a $250 per person deposit through November 17th, 2023.

These exceptional offers are available for a limited time only. Secure your spot on one of our small ship cruises and immerse yourself in the wonders of Baja, California, Mexico. UnCruise Adventures is a responsible choice for sustainable cruising dedicated to providing immersive experiences in some of the west coast's most captivating destinations.

Don't miss out on these deals. Secure your booking by visiting uncruise.com, speaking with our Adventure Specialists at sales@uncruise.com, 888-862-8881 or contacting your trusted travel advisor to secure your cabin.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures’ is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico’s Sea of Cortés, Northern Baja California, Prince William Sound, Aleutian Islands, Coastal Washington, & Galápagos. UnCruise Adventures has been picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic, multiple times and Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World’s Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise line for multiple years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and Transformational Travel Council.