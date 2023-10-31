YogaSix and Veterans Yoga Project Join Forces for Second Year to Support Veterans

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YogaSix, the largest boutique yoga brand, announced today the company will partner with Veterans Yoga Project (VYP) for the second year in a row to host donation-based classes throughout November in honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month across its nearly 200 studios around the country. This remarkable campaign is a continuation of the meaningful partnership between YogaSix and VYP aimed at giving back to America’s heroes through the mind-body experience of yoga.

The primary mission of VYP is to support recovery and resilience among our veterans, military families and communities. According to the Pew Research Center, around half of post-9/11 military veterans say it was somewhat or very difficult for them to readjust to civilian life after their military service. Veterans who participate in VYP programs have reported that they sleep better, concentrate and think more clearly, manage anger and aggression more easily, and find comfort in their own skin.

"At YogaSix, we believe in the profound impact yoga can have on mental and physical well-being”, said Lindsay Junk, President of YogaSix. “Through this partnership with Veterans Yoga Project, we're extending our reach to thousands of servicemembers, offering them a path to find solace, strength, and balance. Together, we're committed to making a difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

Over the past few years, YogaSix has become one of the largest boutique yoga brands in the world, reviving the ancient practice in a modern way that is inclusive, accessible and empowering. Featuring world-class instructors, YogaSix offers diverse yoga and fitness programming that includes movement and intensity adaptable to all fitness levels. The brand’s classes include Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, Y6 Sculpt Flow, Y6 Mix, and Y6 TRX, so each veteran participating in VYP programs will be able to find an option that addresses their needs.

"The power of yoga and mindfulness in aiding veterans with PTS(D) cannot be underestimated. Through the Veterans Yoga Project, we've witnessed incredible transformations and found purpose in our mission to provide these valuable practices to those who need them most. We're grateful for the support of YogaSix in helping us make a positive impact on the lives of veterans and their families," said Dr. Daniel Libby, a clinical psychologist, founder and CEO of VYP.

To learn more about the partnership between YogaSix and Veterans Yoga Project, please visit www.veteransyogaproject.org. For more information about YogaSix and its class offerings, you can visit www.yogasix.com.

ABOUT YOGASIX:

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is the largest yoga brand in the United States that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp style fitness classes and meditation accessible to all. Class formats include Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power and Y6 Sculpt Flow. Classes at YogaSix eliminate the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time, offering a fresh perspective on one of the world's oldest fitness practices. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 in 2023, and Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises two years running, YogaSix is headquartered in Irvine, California and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about YogaSix, visit www.yogasix.com to learn more.