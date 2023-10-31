First-Class Culture and Resources Attract $650 Million Powerhouse, Kindred Wealth Partners, to Kestra Private Wealth Services

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial), today announced the addition of Kindred Wealth Partners.

Located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Kindred Wealth Partners is led by Senior Managing Partners Charles Palmer, CFP®, Sean O'Riordan, CFP®, CFA, MBA, and Randall Klaiber, CFP®, CAIA, MIMFA, and is supported by team members Gail Woodward and Nick Riotto. Overseeing $650 million in client assets, the newly independent team specializes in fostering long-term client relationships and providing multi-generational families with holistic financial plans, tax planning, and estate planning strategies.

The team ultimately decided to join Kestra PWS because the move enabled them to further embrace their entrepreneurial spirit, creating a boutique feel with access to industry-leading resources, award-winning concierge support, and sophisticated technology that increases service capabilities for clients.

“The independent model offers us the best of both worlds in terms of how we can run our business and serve our clients. With the support of Kestra PWS, we can expand our team with top-tier talent, deepen new and existing relationships, and serve clients in ways we were not able to previously,” said the Kindred Wealth Partners team. “Premier resources paired with direct access to a highly engaged, dedicated executive team and a vibrant, family-like culture made the transition feel like the natural, next step for our business and clients.”

Over the next several years, Palmer, O’Riordan, and Klaiber plan to leverage the resources of Kestra PWS to expand Kindred Wealth Partners and meet the needs of the next generation of clients.

“As is our tradition, we spent a lot of time getting to know our new partners prior to their affiliation,” said Rob Bartenstein, CEO and Senior Managing Director of Kestra PWS. “In this case, we even went on a fishing trip together. When spending that kind of quality time together, it’s evident when there’s a right fit – and everyone knew this was a very right fit,” he added.

To honor their business philosophy, which centers on dedication to fostering deep-rooted relationships with multi-generational families and clients that share similar values, the Kindred Wealth Partners team chose to include the word “kindred,” meaning family, as central to the identity of its new firm.

“Chuck, Sean, and Randy’s client-first business model, firm goals, and entrepreneurial spirit fit seamlessly within the environment we’ve carefully cultivated at Kestra PWS,” Bartenstein said. “It’s our mission to empower financial professional teams like Kindred Wealth with new avenues to serve their clients and accelerate their business into the next phase of growth, and we look forward to welcoming them into our community of like-minded entrepreneurs.”

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Austin, TX and supporting independent financial professional teams across the nation. Founded by industry veterans, Kestra PWS empowers advisors to transition seamlessly from wirehouses and W-2 roles to independent businesses. The firm’s platform is composed of its independent RIA as a broker-dealer to provide financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. The firm’s comprehensive support covers every detail of transition, from office setup to compliance, freeing advisors to focus on serving clients and growing their wealth management businesses. Kestra PWS has helped more than 125 financial professionals and more than 50 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model. For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers independent financial professionals – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. Kestra Financial offers advisors and firms personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals, ultimately enabling their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra PWS; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.