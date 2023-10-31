MeridianLink Announces Expanded Relationship with Experian, Providing Lenders with Real-Time Access to Verified Income and Employment Information

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced a new integration with Experian®, the world’s leading global information services company. In addition to existing MeridianLink® Mortgage Credit Link™ users, lenders leveraging MeridianLink® Consumer can now integrate with Experian Verify™, which provides instant access to verified income and employment information from Experian’s growing network of payroll and proprietary employment data.

“This new integration is the latest of many Experian has with MeridianLink and is a testament to our long-standing commitment to advancing digital lending innovation,” said John Tsefrikas, senior vice president and general manager of Experian Verification Solutions. “Experian Verify will provide MeridianLink customers with instant access to reliable and cost-effective income and employment information.”

The integration of Experian Verify with MeridianLink Consumer and Mortgage Credit Link provides customers with enhanced capabilities that deliver a seamless digital lending experience. Instant verification can help save valuable time in the lending process, enable lenders to make more confident lending decisions, and deliver the frictionless experience today’s consumers demand.

As a leader in data, analytics, and technology, Experian’s innovative approach helps ensure clients receive income and employment information they can trust to inform lending decisions across the consumer journey.

The integration to Experian Verify seeks to assist MeridianLink customers to:

Reduce risk by decisioning on fresh and accurate information

Accelerate conversion by streamlining the verification process

Save money by reducing the need for costly manual verification

Remove friction by verifying information instantly

Maintain compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act

“Time and time again, the Experian team demonstrates that they’ve listened to their customers’ evolving needs and innovates to offer increased capabilities to meet those needs,” said Megan Pulliam, SVP of MeridianLink® Marketplace. “We are proud to offer our customers access to Experian Verify, a trusted source for income and employment information, so they can make faster, more confident decisions while improving the consumer experience.”

The relationship between MeridianLink and Experian offers financial institutions a more streamlined, secure digital lending experience. To learn more about partners in the MeridianLink Marketplace, visit https://www.meridianlink.com/marketplace/.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

ABOUT EXPERIAN

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 22,000 people operating across 32 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.