Shorla Oncology Announces US Acquisition of Jylamvo, an Oncology and Autoimmune Drug from Therakind

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shorla Oncology (‘Shorla’), a US-Ireland specialty pharmaceutical company, and Therakind Ltd (‘Therakind’), a UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company have entered into an agreement under which Shorla has agreed to acquire Jylamvo, an oncology and autoimmune drug, for the US market. The therapy has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Jylamvo is an easy-to-administer, sweet tasting oral methotrexate solution that eliminates the need for crushing or splitting pills, or compounding into a liquid formulation. A drug that has recently suffered shortages in other dosages forms, Jylamvo is an alternative solution offering advantages over similar drugs because it remains stable at room temperature and does not require cold chain storage. It was approved by the US FDA in 2022 and is used to treat adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, mycosis fungoides, relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, rheumatoid arthritis and severe psoriasis.

“We are delighted to acquire Jylamvo to provide an alternative solution for patients who may have difficulty swallowing pills,” said Sharon Cunningham, chief executive officer of Shorla Oncology. “This is another key step as Shorla grows and commercializes a portfolio of late-stage assets and improves efficiencies by providing more convenient and patient friendly formulations.”

The news comes shortly after Shorla announced that it has raised $35 million in Series B funding to accelerate the growth of its oncology portfolio by bringing therapies to market that will address drug shortages, and improve the preparation and application of oncology medication. This marks Shorla’s second US FDA approved product in its oncology portfolio.

“Therakind is pleased that Jylamvo will now become available to patients in the United States providing a palatable oral liquid alternative to treat a range of indications,” said Susan Conroy, chief executive officer of Therakind.

“This acquisition will provide a much-needed treatment to patients in need,” said Orlaith Ryan, chief technical officer and co-founder of Shorla Oncology. “It brings a crucial oral treatment to a larger patient population who suffer from cancer and other debilitating illnesses.”

About Shorla Oncology

Established in 2018 by Sharon Cunningham and Orlaith Ryan, Shorla Oncology is a privately held, Ireland- and US-based pharmaceutical company with an advanced pipeline of innovative oncology drugs for orphan and pediatric cancers. The company concentrates on indications where existing treatments are limited, in shortage or the drug applications are inadequate for the target population. Shorla's growing portfolio brings accessible, affordable and life-saving treatments to patients, delivering a major contribution to patient care.

For further information, please visit www.shorlaoncology.com

About Therakind Limited

Therakind is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing niche medicines in difficult-to-treat markets including paediatric and geriatric patient groups. Therakind’s proprietary pipeline is focused on improving medicine adherence through more patient friendly dosing options. Therakind has a strong track record in the research and development of innovative medicines and drug delivery systems designed specifically to take into account the pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of difficult-to-treat patient groups. Jylamvo is Therakind’s third product to gain regulatory approval. For further information, please visit www.therakind.com