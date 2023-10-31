ZincFive and Econolite Expand Partnership to Deliver Advanced Power Solutions to the Transportation Market

Effective today, Econolite will have worldwide rights to manufacture, sell, and service ZincFive’s industry-leading nickel-zinc based UPS technology to the intelligent transportation market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery-based solutions, announced today an agreement to license its nickel-zinc based UPS technology to Econolite, part of Umovity and the leader in One-Stop-Shop advanced traffic management solutions.

Effective today, Econolite will have worldwide rights to manufacture, sell, and service ZincFive’s industry-leading nickel-zinc based UPS technology to the intelligent transportation market. Previously, Econolite was ZincFive’s leading distributor in North America.

“ZincFive is excited to partner with Econolite to expand the availability of our safe, reliable, and sustainable technology,” said ZincFive CEO and Co-Founder Tim Hysell. “This partnership is founded on our common vision for a green, efficient future for the intelligent transportation industry. We are determined to use this vision as a catalyst for expanding accessibility and further adoption of our technology.”

Christian U. Haas, Econolite’s CEO, stated: “We are thrilled that ZincFive has chosen to expand our partnership, reaffirming their trust in Econolite’s ability to deliver on a global scale. This underlines our mission to improve mobility for humanity through advanced technology worldwide.”

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and power solutions. Supported by an impressive portfolio of international patents, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry™ to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide unparalleled high-power density and performance for mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

ZincFive and the ZincFive logo are registered trademarks and The Power of Good Chemistry is a trademark of ZincFive, Inc.

About Econolite – part of Umovity

Econolite is the North American market leader in intelligent traffic management solutions with over 90 years of experience. Econolite has provided more than 150,000 traffic controllers deployed at over 57,000 intersections. Its leading traffic management software has been installed by more than 400 agencies across North America. Econolite prides itself on being the leading One-Stop-Shop provider of traffic management solutions across its four pillars: Cabinets, Controllers, Systems, and Sensors. With nearly 1,000 employees primarily in North America, Econolite drives innovation in traffic management and safety solutions, including connected and automated vehicles research and development. In June 2022, Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in Econolite, and together with PTV Group, a dynamic partnership was formed. Since 2023, Econolite and PTV Group are united under the brand Umovity. For more information, visit www.econolite.com.