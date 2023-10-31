3EO Health Announces U.S. Supply Chain: Protecting and supporting the U.S. population through domestic manufacturing

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3EO Health, a “Point of Life” diagnostics company focused on the development of high-performing low-cost molecular diagnostics for both the point of care and community settings, is excited to announce formalization and readiness of its U.S. based supply chain via collaborations with key U.S. manufacturers.

Throughout the previous pandemic, Americans were negatively impacted by supply shortages due to reliance on overseas manufacturing. When it comes to essential healthcare products and services, supply shortages can be critical to patients and the clinicians who serve them. As such, 3EO has established partnerships with two U.S. based manufactures to supply their consumables and instrumentation: Plastikon Industries and Asteelflash.

"We believe in the importance of domestic manufacturing. The pandemic taught us that where you manufacture healthcare products matters," said Jeremy Schubert, CEO of 3EO Health. "We are even more excited that we can produce domestically while delivering up to a 70% savings in cost to our customers. It’s a testament to the shared commitment between 3EO Health, Plastikon Industries, and Asteelflash. Collectively we aim to reset the cost curve in order to increase access to molecular testing for more of the U.S. population.”

3EO Heath’s “key”, the consumable portion of their testing platform, will be manufactured by Plastikon Industries out of Hayward, California. “Plastikon Industries has a strong history in supporting the U.S. manufacturing of critical healthcare products. We are excited to be a part of such a game changing solution with 3EO,” said Kaveh Soofer, Executive Vice-President. “Delivering quality and affordable testing to the U.S. population is a must and we are proud of our capability to make that a reality.”

3EO Heath’s “cube”, the instrument portion of their testing platform, will be manufactured by Asteelflash out of Fremont, California. "We are delighted to be supply partners for 3EO Health’s diagnostic product," said Roberto Tongo, General Manager, Asteelflash in Fremont, CA. "Asteelflash/USI fully embraces 3EO’s principles, advocating for a future built on shared, stringent, commitment to our medical manufacturing ideals and creating local jobs by producing essential components that play crucial roles in our daily lives. Proudly manufactured right here in the heart of Silicon Valley, we are honored to support 3EO."

3EO’s first product, a molecular COVID test that costs up to 70% less than existing technologies, is scheduled to launch in November 2023.

For more information about 3EO Health and its 3TR Technology, please visit 3EOhealth.com.

About 3EO

3EO Health Inc. is a “Point of Life” diagnostic company leveraging novel technology to exponentially lower cost and expand clinical and community access to high impact diagnostic tools. Our passion is to create a world where every person is empowered to optimize health - for their patients, communities, family, and self. We seek to ensure physicians and consumers have equitable access to the best technology that is both affordable and easy to use. We enable people to thrive by extending the four walls of the health system into the community, work, and home. Our mantra is “… the right information, in the right place, at the right time, enabling the right action, right now.” Discover more about us at 3EOhealth.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Plastikon Industries

Founded in 1982, Plastikon is recognized as a world-leading plastic and contract manufacturer. Today, we continue to provide award-winning services to many of the world’s most successful companies, in their respective industries, specializing in medical, diagnostic, industrial and life style electronics. To learn more, visit us at www.plastikon.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Asteelflash/USI

Asteelflash is a global leader in Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Supply-Chain Management solutions, and a member of USI (SSE: 601231), Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., with total 28 manufacturing sites across 11 counties and 5 design centers and 1 mechatronics factory, more than 24,000 employees worldwide. Asteelflash/USI engages in data computing, consumer, aerospace, automotive, industrial, medical, and energy management industries. They offer comprehensive solutions of module, Printed-Circuit Boards Assembly (PCBA), system Assembly, Testing, and Fulfillment. To learn more, visit Asteelflash. Follow us on LinkedIn.