Celebrity Kevin Hart Partners with Holley’s Detroit Speed & Engineering For Pro-Touring Restoration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) and Detroit Speed & Engineering, a Holley family brand, are unveiling their latest prestigious celebrity car restomod at the 2023 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas. The three-year project, commissioned by comedian and actor Kevin Hart, involved a complete custom rebuild of Hart’s 1969 Pontiac GTO, transforming the classic muscle car into a picture of pro-touring excellence with powerhouse performance.

Hart’s vehicle made its debut during the SEMA Monday Reveal, a prominent pre-show event that offered a glimpse at the aftermarket’s future, spotlighting what’s next in the most advanced vehicle designs and builds. It was one of only 12 vehicles included in the program. The vehicle is now on display in Holley’s SEMA booth (#22463) in Central Hall, where attendees can view the exceptional vehicle firsthand.

“ With a collection of high-performance classics revered around the world, we were honored to work with Kevin Hart on his latest masterpiece and are excited to see our work showcased on the world’s largest aftermarket stage,” said John McLeod, Director, Detroit Speed & Engineering. “ We worked closely with Kevin to deliver a custom rebuild that celebrates the timeless appeal of the 1969 Pontiac GTO, captures his individual passions and spirit, and incorporates many of Holley’s leading aftermarket solutions.”

Hart, a car collector and enthusiast, has nearly a dozen custom-built cars as part of his collection. He selected Detroit Speed & Engineering for this latest build due to the team’s deep experience and expertise overseeing pro-touring vehicle restorations.

“ This ‘69 GTO was purchased by me for a close friend who wasn’t a classic car fan and instead of returning such a great muscle car, I decided to build it into a restomod,” said Hart. “ I chose Detroit Speed & Engineering to build the GTO because when it came to fit and functionality, their name was always mentioned. From knowledge to creativity, the Detroit Speed & Engineering team checks all the boxes. I’m excited about the work that was performed on my classic!”

A Custom Rebuild Featuring Multiple Holley Aftermarket Autoparts

Hart’s 1969 Pontiac GTO features a Chevrolet Performance LT5 6.2L Supercharged-755 horsepower engine, Bowler Performance T56 transmission, and JRi Adjustable Coilover Shocks. The vehicle is equipped with HRE Valkyria wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S performance tires. The front and rear bumpers, hood, front valance, and spoiler are just a few of the modifications made by the Detroit Speed & Engineering team to achieve the desired aesthetic and vehicle dynamics.

Additionally, Hart’s vehicle leverages a number of aftermarket parts and components manufactured by Holley-owned businesses, including Detroit Speed Universal X-Gen 595 Suspension; Detroit Speed custom QUADRALink Rear Suspension; Classic Instruments gauges; Baer Brakes 15” R-Spec rotors with XRT 6-piston calipers; GearFX Ford 9” rear end utilizing 3.82 ratio; Holley Premium Mid-Mount Complete Accessory Drive System; Detroit Speed Aluminum Battery Mount; Holley RetroBright Headlights; and a Hurst Shifter.

About Holley

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers a leading portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

About Detroit Speed & Engineering

Detroit Speed & Engineering, a Holley family brand, is a leading manufacturer of high-performance suspension, steering and modern restoration components for classic muscle cars and trucks. The business offers exceptionally engineered suspension kits for street cars with track-ready capabilities to meet the needs of enthusiasts. In addition to its robust product offering, Detroit Speed & Engineering boasts a portfolio of award-winning Pro-Touring style builds that were planned and executed by its elite fabricators and refinish specialists. For more information on Detroit Speed & Engineering, visit www.detroitspeed.com.