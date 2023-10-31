LogRhythm Partners with D3 Security to Automate Threat Management and Incident Response Capabilities in Cloud-Native LogRhythm Axon SIEM

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, today announced its partnership with D3 Security, the leader in smart security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR). This partnership brings together LogRhythm Axon SIEM and D3 Smart SOAR's incident enrichment and response capabilities, providing security teams with a powerful, integrated solution to streamline their security operations.

"As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and multiply, it is imperative that organizations have the tools and capabilities to respond effectively," said Andrew Hollister, CISO of LogRhythm. "Our partnership with D3 Security represents a significant step forward in empowering security teams to navigate the complexities of today's threat landscape with confidence. By combining LogRhythm Axon SIEM with D3 Smart SOAR's automation and orchestration capabilities, we are enabling security professionals to focus on what matters most: protecting their organizations."

LogRhythm Axon SIEM, a cloud-native platform, seamlessly integrates with D3 Smart SOAR, enabling the management of alert queues, automated response actions, and content within the Smart SOAR platform. This integration allows for the orchestration of automated response playbooks across LogRhythm Axon SIEM and many other tools. Key benefits of this partnership include:

Rapid Cross-Stack Response: LogRhythm Axon SIEM alerts can trigger automated response actions orchestrated by D3 Smart SOAR, ensuring rapid incident resolutions.

Automated Alert Triage and Enrichment: Incident response workflows are automated, removing repetitive manual tasks like data enrichment and correlation.

Centralized Management: Managed security service providers (MSSPs) can efficiently oversee multiple customer instances of LogRhythm Axon SIEM from a single interface within D3 Smart SOAR, eliminating the need to switch between multiple screens.

The partnership also assists with content management for MSSPs across multiple LogRhythm Axon SIEM tenants within the D3 Smart SOAR platform. Instead of managing content individually, users can utilize playbooks to automate the ingestion and deployment of configurations such as analytic rules, searches, dashboards, and reports.

Additionally, health monitoring can be seamlessly integrated into this workflow, automating the process of generating a case in LogRhythm Axon SIEM if a collected log source was not received. This workflow specifically ingests logs related to various technologies, including firewalls and endpoints, and ensures that the ingestion process is functioning correctly.

“Cybersecurity professionals face the challenge of rapidly detecting, mitigating, and responding to threats while navigating a complex and diverse array of information and technology tools," said Amardeep Dhingra, Director – Strategic Alliances at D3 Security. “That is why LogRhythm and D3 Security are united in their mission to help organizations worldwide enhance visibility and defend against modern cyber threats. This integration of D3 Smart SOAR with LogRhythm Axon SIEM brings unparalleled efficiency to security teams, freeing them from mundane tasks and enabling them to focus on high-priority threats.”

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behavior, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.

With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR™ helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity—including analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos—by transforming separate tools into a unified ecosystem with multi-tier automation, codeless orchestration, robust case management, and environment-wide reporting. Smart SOAR performs autonomous triage and drastically reduces false positives so that enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams can spend more time on real threats.