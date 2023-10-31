ResponsiveAds and DeepAR Launch Augmented Reality (AR) Shopping Ads for Halloween

This short video demonstrates the ResponsiveAds Face AR and Body AR Ad experience shoppers may enjoy when using these ResponsiveAds Templates. With VTO - Virtual Try-On, precision face and body mapping is 20 percent better than the existing market solutions. Contact info@responsiveads.com to learn or sign-up at https://responsiveads.com/solutions/ar/

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital creative automation trailblazer ResponsiveAds teams up with AR specialist DeepAR to debut Face AR and Body AR Virtual Try On (VTO) templates in the ResponsiveAds' Creative Marketplace for the Q4 holiday season. Augmented Reality transforms apparel, beauty, fashion, and luxury marketing sectors, allowing customers to try-on products virtually and giving brands a fresh promotional edge, resulting in higher purchase rates and fewer returns.

ResponsiveAds boosts shopping ad engagement twentyfold through its Fully-Fluid™ technology, providing unparalleled speed and efficiency with its universal ad unit.

AR technology enhances the shopping experience, allowing customers to VTO products in a lifelike experience. DeepAR technology delivers unmatched realism for 3D AR models, loading performance, and 20% improved precision for facial, body tracking, and fitting.

The collaboration between ResponsiveAds and DeepAR enriches ad experiences, promising benefits for consumers, brands, and publishers CPMs for greater engagement and increased purchases.

Highlights of the AR Wearable Ad Solutions:

Face AR Ads for beauty and fashion: "Try-before-you-buy" for makeup, glasses, hats and more. Dynamic shoppable carousels, selfie mode, and video-rich templates.

for beauty and fashion: Body AR Ads for wearables introduces: Realistic VTO for shoes, watches, and accessories, ensuring 20% enhanced precision over other AR solutions. Dynamic shoppable carousels, QR code integration for mobile engagement, and video

for wearables introduces:

Both companies redefine online shopping, providing consumers and brands with elevated, interactive experiences for the upcoming holiday season.

Explore AR Ads for Your Wearables: Sign up for ResponsiveAds AR Solutions for a 30-day free trial - https://responsiveads.com/solutions/AR.

Witness an AR Demo showcasing superior face-mapping precision with the "Day of the Dead" Face Tattoo Product AR Ad. DEMO

About ResponsiveAds:

A leader in digital creative automation and workflow, ResponsiveAds crafts avant-garde tools for designers, brands, agencies, and publishers for today's multi-screen era. Their patented Fully-Fluid™ technology (Universal Ad Format) offers effortless ad resizing. Brands can concentrate on income-driven innovations through a marketplace of templates and components. Global partners include Condé Nast, NBCUniversal, and many more marque brands. More info at https://responsiveads.com and/or Creative Marketplace https://responsiveads.com/products/creative-marketplace.

About DeepAR:

DeepAR is the leading face and body-centric AR SDK. Over 200 enterprises and 40,000 developers use it to deliver AR experiences across web, iOS, and Android. DeepAR technology powers over 100 million AR experiences each month.