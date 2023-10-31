PartsTech Announces Partnership with TireConnect to Offer Free Access to 30+ Tire Suppliers

PartsTech has over 50 tire suppliers in its network. And PartsTech is the only platform where auto repair shops can access more than 30 of those suppliers free of charge. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PartsTech (www.PartsTech.com), the industry-leading B2B parts marketplace for the auto repair industry, announced today a groundbreaking collaboration with TireConnect by Bridgestone, resulting in free access to more than 30 tire suppliers for its growing base of 15,000 repair shops.

Founded in 2012, PartsTech has been revolutionizing the automotive aftermarket repair industry since its inception. This partnership sets a new standard in the automotive aftermarket parts and services landscape, providing repair shops with an extensive array of tire suppliers, all within the user-friendly PartsTech parts ordering platform.

“By partnering with TireConnect to add a robust network of tire suppliers to our existing roster of 30,000+ parts supplier locations, we’ve moved one step closer to providing a total procurement solution for repair shops,” said Erik St. Pierre, PartsTech founder and COO. “PartsTech’s customers already save a tremendous amount of time by sourcing parts from unlimited suppliers through our one-stop shopping platform. They can now find and buy tires and seamlessly integrate them into the estimating process in their preferred shop management system. This broadens the scope and speed of repair for many repair shops and helps customers get back on the road quicker.”

TireConnect Vice President, George Silagadze, added, “By working with PartsTech, we are excited to bring their customers free access to a broad selection of tire offerings across our wide network of suppliers. With our partnership with PartsTech, we believe that we’re helping to accelerate vehicle repairs by streamlining the way shops access and order from their suppliers.”

About PartsTech:

PartsTech is a parts procurement platform that enables auto repair facilities to find the right parts, at the right time, every time. Focused on keeping people moving by powering the speed and quality of every repair, PartsTech connects auto repair facilities with a network of more than 30,000 supplier locations through its innovative e-commerce procurement solutions. PartsTech is headquartered in Boston, with remote employees in both the U.S. and Europe. For more information about PartsTech and its auto parts sourcing platform, please visit www.PartsTech.com.

About TireConnect:

TireConnect is a business unit of Bridgestone Americas, providing tire businesses with advanced sales and procurement tools powered by real-time inventory data, in-store and online.