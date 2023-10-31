Southland Recovery PLLC Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to Enhance Patient Care and Streamline Operations

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southland Recovery PLLC, a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Southaven, MS, has selected the intelligent eClinicalWorks® Cloud EHR to improve patient care and optimize practice operations. The decision to implement eClinicalWorks was driven by the practice’s need for a comprehensive, unified EHR solution to provide the highest quality care to their patients.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with eClinicalWorks and taking advantage of their Kickstart program, which provides a structured, tailored approach to implementing EHR technology," said Joshua Kaplan, program director at Southland Recovery PLLC. "We believe that the eClinicalWorks cloud-based platform will allow us to streamline our operations, improve care coordination, and enhance patient outcomes in one unified solution. We’re excited to utilize the advanced behavioral health solution to make better data-driven decisions."

The eClinicalWorks Kickstart program helps healthcare organizations implement EHR technology quickly and efficiently. It includes special pricing on its suite of health IT features, marketing expertise (including website building, local SEO and social media), and access to top eClinicalWorks features, such as a fully integrated EMR and billing, online booking, and more. The program is ideal for practices looking to optimize their operations without investing significant resources in technology infrastructure.

In addition to the Kickstart program, Southland Recovery PLLC will also leverage the eClinicalWorks Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and the Behavioral Health solution. eClinicalWorks RCM will help the practice streamline billing and collections. The Behavioral Health solution will enable them to deliver more effective care to patients with mental health and substance abuse disorders.

About Southland Recovery PLLC

Southland Recovery PLLC is a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Northern Mississippi. The practice offers a range of evidence-based treatment programs for individuals struggling with substance abuse and mental health disorders. Southland Recovery is committed to providing compassionate, comprehensive care to help patients achieve lasting recovery.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.