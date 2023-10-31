Patient Engagement Pioneer Rx.Health Joins Commure

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commure, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company committed to connecting, protecting, and empowering the healthcare workforce, today announced that intelligent clinical automation platform Rx.Health is now part of its suite of solutions as Commure Engage.

Rx.Health offers a low-code, no-code clinical care coordination platform that helps health systems, payors, and life science organizations streamline their end-to-end patient care efforts, from patient identification and outreach through personalized care journeys to ongoing care monitoring and alerts. Born out of Mount Sinai Health System and serving leading U.S. health organizations including Yale New Haven Health and UnitedHealthcare, the Rx.Health platform combines multiple digital therapeutics, automated nudges, devices, and AI analytics to support patients wherever their care journey takes them.

“Rx.Health was born out of a need to shift our industry status quo from providing ‘sick care’ to ‘anytime, anywhere care’ — and with tens of millions of digital activations to date, we’ve brought this vision to life,” said Richard Strobridge, former CEO of Rx.Health and now head of Commure Engage. “As part of the Commure product portfolio, we can more quickly, effectively, and meaningfully help health organizations provide better care at scale and provide health assurance to our nationwide community.”

With more than 500 curated and customizable digital navigation pathways (DNPs), Rx.Health drives tangible outcomes for organizations of all sizes, scopes, and specialties, including:

Boosting system revenue by encouraging preventative care visits, lowering the risk for no-shows and costly patient readmissions, and mitigating patient leakage.

by encouraging preventative care visits, lowering the risk for no-shows and costly patient readmissions, and mitigating patient leakage. Improving care quality and access by making it easier than ever for care providers to educate, collaboratively treat, monitor, and follow up on individual care needs.

by making it easier than ever for care providers to educate, collaboratively treat, monitor, and follow up on individual care needs. Alleviating workforce fatigue through automated patient outreach, freeing clinicians and staff up to focus less on burdensome administrative tasks and more on providing care.

“As healthcare providers grapple with the growing weight of administrative work tax, engaging patients as active collaborators in — rather than passive consumers of — their unique care journey will be one of the keys to unlocking a brighter future for our industry,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “We’re thrilled to welcome Rx.Health to the Commure portfolio, and, together, power unparalleled clinical experiences and financial outcomes for hospitals and health systems across the country.”

About Commure

Commure, Inc. is connecting disparate datasets, surfacing meaningful insights, accelerating performance through a suite of intuitive applications, and enabling seamless innovation across the healthcare industry. Commure’s mission is to empower every person in the health ecosystem to deliver exceptional care. Commure’s original applications include solutions to improve staff safety, enhance clinical workflow, and bolster revenue operations. Currently, the company enables more than 160,000 clinicians and staff across more than 500 care facilities to advance care through collaboration and supports more than 100,000 patients. With Rx.Health in the portfolio, Commure will add more than two dozen health system, payor, and life science customers and millions of patients to its national network. Learn more at commure.com.