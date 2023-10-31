Safe & Green Holdings’ WELLglobal Health™ Subsidiary Announces Planned Partnership with e-Lovu to Expand Access to Integrated Maternal Care Through Engagement with Employers, Doctors, and Wellness Real Estate Developers

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced that its wholly-owned medical subsidiary, WELLglobal Health™, formerly known as Safe and Green Medical Corporation, is excited to announce its non-binding letter of intent with e-Lovu, the first ever digital wellness platform connecting expecting mothers with their obstetricians, to help address the complete health needs of pregnant and postpartum women through a medically backed approach.

WELLglobal Health is pioneering the integration of telehealth and traditional in-person healthcare by offering state-of-the-art pre-constructed modular, eco-friendly WELLness Suites™ to employers, health systems, communities, and beyond, that can be effortlessly deployed anywhere, anytime. This innovative approach is designed to ensure the delivery of convenient, high-quality care for individuals across the nation.

In partnership with top-tier providers in preventive care and chronic condition management, WELLglobal Health and its care partners are working to bring customizable care closer to home and the workplace. WELLglobal Health’s proposed partnership with e-Lovu will expand the range of healthcare services and products available in WELLglobal Health’s flexible care WELLness Suites.

"Pregnant mothers have embraced telehealth for both prenatal and postnatal care. Our platform facilitates enhanced communication and ongoing support between mothers and their obstetricians. While telecare is valuable, it's not a standalone solution. With hospitals closing and OBs facing burnout nationwide, patients require an in-person care option to complement e-Lovu's services. WELLglobal Health’s WELLness Suites provide the ideal solution, offering a dedicated space for in-person care, lab tests, sonograms, counseling, and more. This partnership is a perfect fit," stated Noel Pugh, CEO & Founder of e-Lovu.

According to Elevance Health's internal findings, living more than 50 miles away from a delivery facility leads to a two-fold increase in the likelihood of preterm birth, highlighting a pronounced geographical link. WELLglobal Health’s model combines virtual and traditional in-person care, offering unparalleled physical flexibility to enhance accessibility and dismantle obstacles to preventive care, continuous wellness support, and more.

The proposed partnership with e-Lovu is a key element of WELLglobal Health’s overarching strategy to consolidate innovative care solutions with a substantial impact on preventive and ongoing care management. Its expected services span cholesterol screenings, diabetes management, weight loss, nutrition, postpartum care, and beyond, with customization for home and workplace settings.

“Our model is strongly based on teaming up with seasoned, mission-aligned leadership teams that boast a track record of commitment to the widespread availability of accessible care. Our partnership with Noel and her team at e-Lovu is a vital step in this direction. Recognizing that women frequently bear the responsibility for an estimated 80% of healthcare decisions, it is imperative to offer them convenient, personalized, and women-centered care to nurture the well-being of their families,” said Delphine O’Rourke, President & CEO, WELLglobal Health and Thought Leader at e-Lovu.

In addition to seeking to partner with e-Lovu, WELLglobal Health’s parent company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp, plans to invest in e-Lovu to help ensure its ability to scale to meet the growing demand for its services.

"Safe & Green Holdings is built on strong relationships, and we are committed to supporting the individuals and businesses within our expanding corporate family. Our investment strategy focuses on companies that complement our overall business platform and we are excited to partner with e-Lovu to bring women the support they need, before, during, and after pregnancy," commented Paul Galvin, Chairperson & CEO of Safe & Green Holdings.

About WELLglobal Health™

WELLglobal Health’s mission is to improve access and eliminate existing barriers to preventive care and ongoing wellness support. Its focus is on prioritizing people's needs by integrating telehealth and traditional in-person healthcare through its pre-constructed modular, eco-friendly WELLness Suites™ to employers, communities, wellness real estate developers and others to ensure accessible high-quality care nationwide. By collaborating with top-tier care providers, WELLglobal Health bring customizable care closer to individuals, workplaces, and communities. Its approach is centered on forming partnerships with experienced, mission-driven leadership teams committed to accessible care for all.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

