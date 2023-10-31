Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for Its Novel AI-Driven Precision Heart Disease Tests – Epi+Gen CHD & PrecisionCHD

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a pioneer of artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, today announced its AI-driven molecular heart disease tests, which identify objective epigenetic and genetic biomarkers in patients suspected to be at risk or who may have coronary heart disease, has received an Innovation Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company.

Vizient's customer base encompasses over 60% of hospitals and 97% of academic medical centers in the United States. Through this agreement, Vizient provider customers can access Cardio Diagnostics' state-of-the-art tests at negotiated pricing, thereby increasing access to the next generation of cardiovascular disease tests.

The contract, which will be effective November 1, was awarded by Vizient based on a recommendation from its council of hospital experts, and it signifies to Vizient hospital and health system customers unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Cardio Diagnostics' Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD tests utilize a proprietary AI algorithm to analyze objective epigenetic and genetic biomarkers from a patient's blood sample. The company’s integrated approach, which combines artificial intelligence with DNA analysis, is at the heart of its innovation. The highly sensitive tests identify patients at risk for developing coronary heart disease or who may already have coronary heart disease through a simple blood test that can be completed remotely or in provider settings.

"We are honored to receive this contract from Vizient, which will accelerate access to our novel heart disease tests that leverage AI and a precision medicine approach," said Cardio Diagnostics CEO Meesha Dogan, PhD., who is also the co-inventor of the technology behind Cardio Diagnostics. “This contract recognizes our mission to transform cardiovascular disease management through advanced diagnostics. Our team is excited to make cardiovascular care more accessible across the country through this contract."

Vizient represents a diverse customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with customer-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

