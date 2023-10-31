Panhandle Credit Union Partners with MDT to Strengthen Member Service

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that Panhandle Credit Union is partnering with them to host the core platform and introduce new digital tools, improving member service and streamlining processes.

Panama City, Fla.-based Panhandle Credit Union, with over 15,000 members and seven branch locations, was looking for a flexible solution that could help them effectively keep pace with evolving technology. MDT stood out because of its proven reliability, digital capabilities and dedication to exceptional service.

“A dependable technology partner, especially one that can nimbly adapt as tech advances, is critical to successfully grow and support current and new members. We are confident that MDT and Jack Henry are the right partners to help us do just that,” said Keith Herrick, AVP of Electronic Services of Panhandle Credit Union. “The technology provides significant efficiencies and a single point to access data, enabling staff to help members more quickly. We are confident this move will ultimately help us deepen member relationships today and tomorrow, which continues to be a top priority,” said Sarah Allison, CFO of Panhandle Credit Union.

The credit union also plans to leverage Jack Henry’s Banno and digital lending solutions through the MDT partnership for additional automation and convenience. The digital tools will provide members with flexible, differentiated services while allowing staff to conduct their jobs with greater efficiencies and ease.

“Panhandle Credit Union understands the importance of continual innovation, leveraging technology to support and meet the current and future needs of its members,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “Through our partnership, the credit union is optimizing processes while offering the sophisticated digital capabilities members crave. We’re proud to support forward looking credit unions like Panhandle CU, who are dedicated to investing in the technology necessary to deliver a differentiated member experience.”

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.