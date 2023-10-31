Viking Fence Acquires Hook-N-Haul Dumpsters

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viking Fence (“Viking”), a leading provider of temporary site services (temporary fence, sanitation, and portable storage), permanent fence installations and complementary building products to commercial and residential markets throughout Texas, along with Crossplane Capital, a private equity firm based in Dallas, announced today that it has acquired Hook-N-Haul Dumpsters, a premier provider of dumpster rentals throughout the greater Austin metroplex.

Founded in 2013, Hook-N-Haul has built a solid reputation as a reliable and affordable dumpster rental company in the Austin market. Operating out of 2 locations, Hook-N-Haul serves a broad range of commercial and residential customers with a large fleet of 12- to 40-yard dumpsters and a tenured and professional team of drivers and employees.

“Viking could not be more excited about our partnership with Stacy & Joanie Shamblin, and the rest of the Hook-N-Haul team,” said Sal Chavarria, Director and Co-Owner of Viking Fence. "We have been looking for the right partner to add a high-quality dumpster rental service to Viking’s existing fence, sanitation and portable storage rental services as a way to better serve our customers throughout Texas. Given Hook-N-Haul’s reputation for service and commitment to its customers, we knew we had found that partner from our first conversation with Stacy and Joanie.”

Stacy Shamblin, Owner of Hook-N-Haul, stated, “Hook-N-Haul was really born from necessity. After 25 years in the construction industry, we were unable to find a reliable dumpster company who could provide the level of service most contractors and homeowners expect. My wife, Joanie, and I set out to build a team that could. We always believed that we were only as good as our employees, especially the drivers, and today we can truly say that we have the best. Hook-N-Haul is proud to be partnering with Viking Fence and Crossplane Capital. Viking’s core values of delivering unmatched service and dedication to their employees line up well with Hook-N-Haul’s. I believe this acquisition is just the beginning of exciting things to come for both companies.”

“With our initial investment in Viking a year ago, we knew there were many opportunities to continue growing organically while searching for highly complementary acquisitions to add to the platform,” said Greg Balliro, Partner of Crossplane Capital. “Hook-N-Haul represents a prime example of a highly complementary service and a high-quality partner. We are eager to continue finding the right partners and acquisition opportunities to grow the Viking platform throughout Texas in our existing and adjacent service lines.”

About Viking Fence

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional branch locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, Viking Fence is a leading provider of temporary site services (temporary fence, sanitation, and portable storage), permanent fence installations and complementary building products to commercial and residential markets throughout Texas. For more information, please visit www.vikingfence.com or www.rentviking.com.

About Hook-N-Haul

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, Hook-N-Haul is a premier provider of dumpster rental services to commercial and residential markets throughout Austin. For more information, please visit www.hooknhauldumpsters.com.

About Crossplane Capital

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control investments in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies. The firm seeks to partner with lower-middle market companies to enhance financial performance and generate strategic value creation. For more information, please visit www.crossplanecapital.com.