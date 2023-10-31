Black Friday Artificial Christmas Tree Deals 2023: Early Walmart, King of Christmas, Michael’s, Balsam Hill & More Deals Published by Saver Trends

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compare all the best early artificial Christmas tree deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest pre-lit, frosted & flocked Christmas tree savings. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals:

Best Walmart Christmas Tree Deals by Height:

Best Balsam Hill Christmas Tree Deals by Height:

For more early savings, Saver Trends recommends checking out Walmart.com. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The evolution of the artificial Christmas tree has been marked by advancements in design and convenience. A prominent trend observed in recent years is the growing preference for pre-lit flocked trees. These trees, often frosted for added winter charm, reduce the need for additional lighting and offer a snowy ambiance.

Retailers such as Walmart and Michael's have catered to varying spatial needs by providing trees ranging from under 6 ft to larger 10 - 14 ft variants. Meanwhile, brands like Balsam Hill are capturing the luxury segment with trees extending up to 30 ft, ensuring choices for both intimate settings and grand displays.

Black Friday 2023, scheduled for November 24, heralds the intersection of design innovation and holiday traditions. On this day, the spotlight shines brightly on the evolving design nuances of Christmas trees.

From sleek modern profiles to robust traditional silhouettes, the range of tree designs on offer is expansive. This year's trends appear to be a harmonious blend of the old and new, with frosted and flocked finishes gaining popularity, seamlessly intertwining with minimalist designs that cater to contemporary sensibilities.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.