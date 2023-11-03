National Life Group and NTT DATA Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership and Extend Strategic Relationship for 5 More Years

MONTPELIER, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Life Group, one of the fastest-growing life insurers in the U.S., and NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and IT services, announced an extension of their longstanding strategic partnership for five more years. This extension of 20 years of partnership continues National Life’s digital transformation encompassing people, processes and technology across the Application, Data, Infrastructure and Security ecosystem.

National Life and NTT DATA celebrated the 20-year anniversary of their strategic partnership with an event in Montpelier, Vermont with National Life Group Chairman, CEO and President Mehran Assadi and NTT DATA Services CEO Bob Pryor.

“For the past two decades, National Life Group and NTT DATA have joined forces to provide unparalleled service to our customers,” Assadi said. “Bob and I are proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to continued collaboration in ensuring the financial well-being of policyholders.”

This partnership renewal signifies the dedication of both organizations to enhancing the customer journey, leveraging technological innovation, and delivering prompt and compassionate service, particularly during pivotal life moments.

In a statement, Bob Pryor, lauded the enduring partnership: “National Life Group is a premier insurance carrier, an outstanding corporate citizen, and a valued strategic partner. For 20 years, we have shared a mutual focus on excellent customer service, and we are delighted to extend our partnership and help National Life continue providing superior service to customers during times of need.”

As NTT DATA and National Life Group celebrate two decades of partnership, they look forward to building on their shared history of success, innovation, and customer-centric values. Together, they remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering superior insurance solutions and service to policyholders nationwide.

“Our focus on the customer remains a central theme of our strategy as our customer needs evolve over time. This partnership will continue to facilitate our digital transformation while delivering a best-in-class customer experience,” National Life Chief Information Officer Nimesh Mehta said. “NTT DATA has been integral in helping us establish solutions for our customers over the last 20 years and we look forward to a continued relationship that brings peace of mind and helps deliver our promises to our customers.”

“National Life’s commitment to innovation, as well as dedication to ‘Do Good, Be Good, Make Good’ make them an ideal partner for NTT DATA,” said Matt Provencher, Divisional President, Financial Services and Insurance, NTT DATA Services. “Our successful 20-year partnership demonstrates how leveraging technology can deliver insights and solutions that have a meaningful outcome on business performance.”

About National Life Group

National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow. Do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com.

National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, Vt., in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. They help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. They are committed to their clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.