JAKKS Pacific Announces New Global Agreement With SEGA of America for Sonic the Hedgehog 3

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a top manufacturer of toys and consumer products and its costume division, Disguise, announced a multi-year partnership with SEGA of America, Inc. (“SEGA”) for Sonic the Hedgehog™ 3, Paramount Pictures’ feature film set to release on December 20, 2024.

Through the collaboration, SEGA® and JAKKS will design, develop, and manufacture a range of products including action figures, plush, playsets, costumes, and costume accessories, all set to hit the market late 2024.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3 promises to be an exciting addition, with the Blue Blur embarking on his next thrilling journey. The Sonic movie product has been a resounding success among retail, audiences, kids, and the enthusiastic collector community," expressed Kevin Feely, Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. "We eagerly anticipate the return of Sonic and his beloved companions and look forwarding to bringing them back in a big way in 2024."

"JAKKS Pacific has consistently delivered innovative, top-quality merchandise for the Sonic the Hedgehog brand," said Michael Cisneros, Associate Director of Licensing at SEGA of America. "This is our third toy partnership with JAKKS for the Sonic movie franchise, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be the best yet. We cannot wait to share the incredible line of toys and costumes to complement the release of the film."

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, headquartered in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products, with best sellers such as Sonic the Hedgehog action figures, plush and playsets. All products for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be available globally online or in retail stores in 2024.

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge Halloween costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. With a dedication to quality and detail, Disguise continues to own the licensed costume space with additional lines rolling out each year. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 brings an exciting cast of characters to the table, making a great fit for dress up products.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world's leading licensed brands.

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog™, Like a Dragon™, Virtua Fighter™, Super Monkey Ball™, and Phantasy Star Online™, along with Atlus' Persona™ and Shin Megami Tensei™ series.

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company.

