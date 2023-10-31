Tervis Unveils New Tervis Venture™ Lite Water Bottle with 2-in-1 VersaLid

NORTH VENICE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tervis, the nationally loved and family-owned drinkware company founded in 1946, recently unveiled its new Tervis Venture™ Lite Water Bottle with a number of exciting and innovative features.

The 24-ounce Venture Lite Water Bottle is Tervis’ lightest drinkware option yet and allows for easy, one-handed operation. With the 2-in-1 VersaLid™, users can choose between sipping with a straw or chugging with a spout. The water bottle is also leakproof when closing the lid and securing the lock, and an ergonomic handle allows for it to be easily carried for on-the-go occasions.

“ We are always looking for ways to delight our customers with new drinkware options,” said Hosana Fieber, chief executive officer for Tervis. “ Water bottles have become increasingly popular over the last several years and we wanted to offer a product that takes on-the-go hydration to the next level, giving them all the features and benefits they’ve come to expect in a water bottle, with the choice to sip or chug.”

Other notable features for the Venture Lite Water Bottle include it being dishwasher safe, leakproof, BPA-free and fits most cup holders.

The Venture Lite Water Bottle is now available at Tervis.com, Tervis retail locations and coming soon to local and mass retailers. Like other Tervis products, customers will be able to customize the water bottle and choose from numerous designs, including licensed team emblems, logos, artistic patterns and more.

For more information, visit Tervis.com/venture.

About Tervis

Tervis is a third-generation family-owned and operated business founded in 1946. Its drinkware is renowned for durable construction, timeless decorations & designs, and premium insulation qualities that have stood the test of time. The Tervis Classic Drinkware Portfolio offers an industry leading lifetime guarantee. Tervis headquarters are located at 201 Triple Diamond Blvd., North Venice, Florida 34275. For more information, visit Tervis.com.