Slick Slide, Creator of Revolutionary Slide Technology, Highlights BigAir Settlement and Expands Intellectual Property Protection Efforts

Slick Slide, a trailblazer in the slide industry, has amplified its commitment to fortify its proprietary "Dry Slide Technology" through an extended array of intellectual property protection strategies. The company, renowned for its groundbreaking innovations that push the boundaries of physics and redefine friction in recreational slides, continues to make significant strides in its IP protection measures across the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and global markets.

Breaking this week, Slick Slide settled a design patent infringement case with BigAir Charlotte (University City) franchise. Following negotiations, an undisclosed cash settlement was agreed upon, accompanied by the defendant's commitment to remove the infringing slide from their park. Via discovery materials, it appears further claims will be added to include additional persons and entities.

Gary Schmit, Inventor & Founder at Slick Slide, emphasized the company's dedication to preserving their groundbreaking technology. "Our 'Dry Slide Technology' has shattered traditional design norms, offering unparalleled excitement and innovation. Safeguarding this innovation remains our top priority."

Following years of dedicated effort and substantial financial investment in developing and refining Slick Slide's groundbreaking products, the company has reinforced its all-encompassing approach in securing patents, copyrights, and trademarks worldwide. Presently, the company holds 9 issued patents with an additional 18 patents pending. Slick Slide maintains an unwavering commitment to innovation, continuously submitting new patent applications with every breakthrough.

"While imitation might be flattering in some contexts, protecting our intellectual property is of paramount importance," added Gary Schmit. "We remain steadfast in safeguarding our technological advancements, ensuring the industry benefits from our authentic innovation."

Current U.S Litigation includes:

Slick Slide LLC v. NIIBO LLC

Slick Slide LLC v. William (Bill) Visconti

Ed Reed (Adventure Park Contractors)

Chad Reeves (TryJax Construction)

Ninja Kidz Park (Dallas)

BigAir Greenville

