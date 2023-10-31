Total Expert Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Total Expert, the customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, a program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS, dedicated to the global business development of partners. This program deepens Total Expert's relationship with AWS, underscoring a shared commitment to delivering value to the financial services industry.

Total Expert Customer Intelligence continuously enriches customer profiles with actionable consumer lifestyle, behavior, and intent data, so financial institutions can quickly react with relevant education and offers. Since launching Customer Intelligence in 2022, Customer Intelligence has surfaced more than 600,000 insights and automated Journeys that have led to over $10.9B in loan applications and $6.7B in funded loans for the nation’s leading lenders; many of these loans stemmed from re-engaged leads and past customers that would have otherwise been missed.

“We're excited to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO at Total Expert. “It's an incredible opportunity to enhance our relationship with AWS and strengthen Total Expert’s position as an industry leader helping organizations deliver the perfect customer journey across any financial milestone."

Learn more at AWS ISV Accelerate Program and https://totalexpert.com/partners/aws/.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built customer engagement platform trusted by more than 200 financial enterprises. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone, in any market. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, and is now available to purchase through the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast hosted by Founder and CEO Joe Welu. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.