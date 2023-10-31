Arity partners with CSAA Insurance Group to offer competitive auto insurance pricing through the Arity IQ network

CHICAGO & WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobility data and analytics company, Arity, announced a partnership with CSAA Insurance Group that will leverage the Arity IQ network, a solution offering use of driving behavior data to quote personal auto insurance policies.

Arity’s unparalleled driving behavior dataset allows companies to competitively quote drivers while improving loss ratios across their entire book of business. At the same time, consumers gain greater transparency and control when purchasing an auto insurance policy.

“Arity is striving to help consumers gain greater control of and value from the data they share,” said Gary Hallgren, president of Arity. “We deliver solutions that uniquely identify and quantify risky driving, helping carriers, like CSAA, gain better insights into customer driving behavior, and reward safe drivers with lower car insurance rates.”

With a privacy-forward approach coupled with an unmatched understanding of driving risk, third party mobile-app relationships, and scale, Arity offers one of the most sophisticated products on the market. Tens of millions of consumers share their driving data in mobile apps they use every day and Arity analyzes that data to determine how risky a driver they are. Only with a consumers’ permission to do so, partnering companies can now instantly utilize these driver risk profiles through the Arity IQ network during the pricing process, and offer more competitive and personalized quotes at the beginning of a new auto insurance policy.

“At CSAA Insurance Group, we aim to make insurance simple, proactive and personal,” said Rick Lanter, senior vice president for product strategy and development. “This collaboration represents another step forward in pursuing driving solutions that empower our members who exhibit safe driving behavior.”

For more information, visit www.arity.com.

About Arity

Arity is a mobility data and analytics company that provides data-driven solutions to companies invested in transportation, enabling them to deliver mobility services that are smarter, safer, and more economical. Arity collects and analyzes trillions of miles of driving data to create a greater understanding of how people move. With the world’s largest driving dataset tied to insurance claims collected through mobile devices, in-car devices, and vehicles themselves, Arity derives unique insights that help insurers, developers, marketers, and communities understand and predict driving behavior at scale.

About CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, offers automobile, homeowners and other personal lines of insurance to AAA Members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated “A” or better by AM Best for more than 90 years and is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light. More information is available at http://csaa-insurance.aaa.com and on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Tik Tok, Threads and YouTube).