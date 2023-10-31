Vanguard Renewables Announces Massachusetts-based Costa Fruit & Produce Joins the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance’s Northeast Regional Chapter

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanguard Renewables®, a leading U.S.-based renewable energy company, is pleased to announce that Costa Fruit & Produce, a purveyor of produce and specialty foods based in Massachusetts, has joined the Northeast Regional Chapter of the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance. By becoming a member of this innovative Alliance, Costa joins a growing community of New England and national companies dedicated to eliminating food waste and promoting sustainable practices.

The Farm Powered Strategic Alliance, launched in 2020, is a pre-competitive collaboration that brings together food and beverage manufacturers to share best practices and reduce their environmental impact. Member companies commit to sending their unsalable food waste to be recycled into renewable energy via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion on regional dairy farms. Vanguard’s Farm Powered program aims to both combat climate change and support regional multigenerational dairy farmers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Costa to the Northeast Regional Chapter of the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance," said Neil H. Smith, CEO of Vanguard Renewables. "Their commitment to sustainability and dedication to reducing food waste aligns perfectly with the goals of our program. By working together, we are making a significant impact on our local environment and supporting our local dairy farmers."

Costa joins other New England sustainability leaders including New England Natural Bakers, Fancypants Baking Co., Sloop Brewing Co., CFE Seafoods, and 88 Acres as the latest member of this Northeast Regional cohort. Together, these companies are united in their mission to redirect food waste, fight climate change, and contribute to the sustainability of the region's dairy industry.

"We are proud to be part of the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance’s Northeast Regional Chapter," said Dean Hopkins, Vice President of Fresh Ideas, Costa Fruit & Produce. “By collaborating with other industry leaders, we can learn from each other and find innovative solutions to address the environmental challenges we face - and together we can create a more sustainable future for our communities.”

For more than 75 years, Costa has been serving fine dining establishments throughout New England as a produce and specialty foods purveyor. The Company aspires to be environmentally conscious and strives to reach a balance between business and the environment. Their commitment to making continuous sustainable improvements by continually evaluating their business practices and supporting local agriculture and regenerative and sustainable agriculture practices has set them apart from their competition. Additionally, Costa is a Certified Sustainable Business Leader and is certified by the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts (SBN). The SBN is a local organization that works with businesses and the community to build economies that are green, local, and fair.

As a member of this Farm Powered program, Costa will have access to valuable resources and expertise to further enhance their sustainability efforts. By joining forces with other like-minded companies, they will contribute to the circular economy and help build a more resilient and environmentally conscious food and beverage industry in New England.

For more information about the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance, please visit www.vanguardrenewables.com.

About Vanguard Renewables

Vanguard Renewables, based in Weston, Massachusetts, is a national leader in developing food and dairy waste-to-renewable energy projects. The Company owns and operates on-farm anaerobic digester facilities in the northeast and currently operates manure-only digesters in the south and west for Dominion Energy. Vanguard Renewables plans to expand nationwide to more than 150 anaerobic digestion facilities by 2026. Vanguard Renewables is committed to advancing decarbonization by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farms and food waste, generating renewable energy, and supporting regenerative agriculture on partner farms via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion. Vanguard Renewables is a portfolio company of BlackRock Real Assets. To learn more visit www.vanguardrenewables.com.

About Costa Fruit & Produce

A privately owned company, Costa is a produce and specialty foods purveyor serving fine dining establishments throughout New England. In addition to offering a complete line of fresh products that include fresh fruit and produce, dairy, and value-added fresh-cut produce. Costa works closely with local farmers and producers providing a wide variety of local artisan items such as cheese, meats, and hors d’oeuvres to their diverse customer base. Costa is a sustainable business leader certified by the Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts and has been a recipient of the Boston Green Business Award for their support of local agriculture and green initiatives. For more information, visit www.freshideas.com.