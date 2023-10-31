Scan Global Logistics Selects e2open Transportation Management to Support Long-Term Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces that Scan Global Logistics (SGL), a global freight forwarder, has selected e2open’s cloud-based Transportation Management to simplify its application landscape and provide the freight forwarder with a single, integrated platform to manage each facet of its transportation operations across 160 locations.

As part of a multi-year agreement, the e2open solution will allow SGL to optimize operations across multiple modes of transportation and expansive geography and help reduce freight and operational costs, increase transportation efficiency, and enhance the end-user and end-customer experience. In addition to seeking a solution provider with a robust technology roadmap capable of scaling with SGL’s ambitious growth plans, it was essential to the freight forwarder that the provider also supports the technology implementation with in-house customer success teams.

“Freight forwarders like SGL are having to rethink their operating models as they navigate an increasingly complex, and often unpredictable, transportation market,” said Ron Kubera, e2open’s strategic sector president. “With e2open Transportation Management, SGL will now have a single, integrated platform to connect its vast carrier network and geographic footprint to simplify these complexities and prepare for future growth. We are delighted that SGL has selected e2open as its strategic partner to provide our best-in-class Transportation Management solution, and we are looking forward to raising the bar together for efficiency and customer service in the freight forwarding industry.”

“The e2open roadmap for Transportation Management for freight forwarders and the wider offerings provided by the platform will support the ambitious growth planned for SGL in both the short and long term,” said Morton Wagner, CIO of SGL. “There has been an open and honest dialogue with the e2open account and project teams from the start. The quality and commitment of the resources dedicated to SGL’s implementation of e2open Transportation Management and the cultural fit between e2open and SGL was a decisive factor in the decision to partner with e2open in what will be the single largest and most important IT project in SGL’s history.”

E2open’s modern, cloud-based platform provides SGL with enhanced functionality to manage multimode logistics in all regions in a single application. Over the long-term partnership, e2open will support SGL’s goals to deploy a more strategic, global transportation strategy and offer customers across industries and locations the most comprehensive and convenient shipping solutions.

About Scan Global Logistics

Scan Global Logistics has a defined purpose of uncomplicating the world of logistics every day. As a full-service logistics provider, the company has a global track record to prove it. SGL offers end-to-end logistics solutions with a broad range of services across air, ocean, rail, road, warehousing or any combination thereof.

Deeply rooted in the company's DNA is a 'can-do-attitude' to see every challenge as an opportunity to do more, better, and learn. With a global network spanning six continents and over 3300 employees across +160 offices, the company works closely together to offer worldwide customised solutions. While doing so, SGL insists on creating a meaningful workplace rooted in the company's guiding virtues of Respect, Integrity, Entrepreneurship and Fun. For further information, visit www.scangl.com or LinkedIn.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 14 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.