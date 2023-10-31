Gaming and Entertainment Leader J&J Ventures Gaming, LLC Unlocks New Sales Opportunities with Sugar Sell AI-Powered Sales Automation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J&J Ventures Gaming LLC, a leader in gaming and amusements, is unlocking opportunities to fuel revenue growth driven by the SugarCRM platform.

Founded in 1929, J&J Gaming provides world-class gaming machines and services to nearly 4,000 businesses nationwide, has more than 25,600 machines in operation, and is one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. The company offers unparalleled expertise with a 24/7/365 service team providing the most up-to-date video gaming terminals and amusements.

J&J Gaming implemented Sugar Sell Premier to consolidate customer accounts and interactions onto a single CRM platform for a centralized communication hub across sales, marketing, and account management. Working from a single source of truth gives every stakeholder a clear view of all customer-facing activities for a holistic approach to selling and prompt customer service.

In addition, J&J Gaming uses the Sugar mobile app for convenient access to customer information on the go while making it easier to log interactions for enterprise-wide visibility and transparency. Geo-mapping capabilities help optimize routes for its 60-plus sales reps who visit customer locations daily. At the same time, access to product data, such as highest-performing video gaming terminals, provides cross-sell and upsell opportunities to fuel business growth.

“Sugar transitioned us from homegrown tools and manual spreadsheets to an all-in-one CRM platform and next-gen sales automation, giving us efficiency in the field like never before,” said Scott Totty, Chief Revenue Officer, J&J Gaming.

“With Sugar, we have access to product data and customer information in real time, allowing us to manage our teams more effectively and better understand our customers, their footprint, and buyers' journey. By partnering with SugarCRM, our business operations will see improved responsiveness and profitability,” said J&J Gaming CEO Bob Willenborg.

“Providing J&J Gaming with a centralized view of its customers has completely transformed how its teams access and leverage data across business operations to supercharge sales operations and deliver meaningful customer experiences,” said Jason Rushforth, SugarCRM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Americas. “J&J Gaming is a great example of a dynamic company gaining competitive advantage and accelerated growth via an intelligent CRM platform that does the work to automate anything, accelerate everything and anticipate what’s next.”

