UserTesting Adds a New Niche Audience Recruitment Feature to Help Teams Capture Critical Insights from Unique and Hard-to-Reach Audiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting, a leader in experience research and insights, today unveiled a series of enhancements to the UserTestingⓇ Human Insight Platform which includes new capabilities that simplify the process of reaching niche, hard to find audiences, new product integrations with Canva and FullStory that help organizations maximize the value of human insight, and a new Insights Services offering that gives organizations the ability to outsource research to UserTesting experts for time- and cost-efficient research and support delivery.

Features in this product update include:

Niche Audience Recruitment

UserTesting’s Niche Audience Recruitment feature unlocks invaluable insights from distinctive and traditionally hard-to-reach groups. Users are able to quickly identify crucial audiences with UserTesting’s advanced tools, access unique viewpoints from previously elusive contributors, and maintain confidence in the quality by leveraging insights from rigorously vetted and trusted contributors. UserTesting’s advancements significantly streamline the path to insightful audience management. By honing in on target audience needs, businesses are better positioned to craft solutions that bolster their objectives.

UserTesting Insights Services

Part of UserTesting’s professional services offerings, Insights Services allows organizations to cost-effectively outsource research to UserTesting’s in-house experts through customized research solutions for business growth and informed decision-making. UserTesting’s Insights Services help teams add research capacity and deliver turnkey insights faster. It also ensures data security, risk mitigation, and efficient research management.

New Integrations with Leading Third-Party Platforms

FullStory Integration allows users to link UserTesting user feedback with FullStory’s high fidelity user session details to best prioritize digital optimizations and changes that create the biggest impact on the buyers’ journey.

allows users to link UserTesting user feedback with FullStory’s high fidelity user session details to best prioritize digital optimizations and changes that create the biggest impact on the buyers’ journey. Canva Integration allows users to embed video-based insights from UserTesting in Canva assets to promote, elevate, and evangelize key insights across the organization for a shared understanding of the customer.

Additional updates include:

UserTesting University Updates

The various learning academies have been combined into UserTesting University to simplify customers’ learning experience. This includes UserTesting, UserZoom, UserZoomGo, and EnjoyHQ courses and product documentation. All courses are available in UserTesting University effective immediately.

“FullStory’s platform combines rich analytics, robust visitor session detail, and collaboration tools to help answer critical questions, understand issues, and uncover new conversion opportunities,” said Will Schnabel, SVP Alliances and Partnerships at FullStory. “By integrating with UserTesting’s Human Insight Platform, teams can delve deeper into customer journeys, gain a holistic understanding of their audiences, and make data-driven decisions that significantly impact the business.”

“Companies are building products and experiences for broader audiences than ever. As a result, we are seeing an increasing demand from businesses to be able to connect with niche audiences with unique specificities as a means to stay in-step with changing customer attitudes and behaviors,” said Marco Crolla, Chief Audience Officer at UserTesting. “We bring specialized experience to audience recruitment. Between our own and our vetted partner networks, we have the ability to find the most highly-targeted audiences, helping customers to locate the audiences they need to address their business imperatives—from international compliance challenges to accessibility considerations.”

Register here for a webinar providing a more detailed overview of the UserTesting October 2023 product release on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. EST.

About UserTesting

UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from concept to execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feedback from both our proprietary and partner-sourced audience networks around the world. UserTesting offers the industry's most comprehensive experience research solution. Unlike approaches that track user behavior or collect customer listening data on live experiences, then try to infer what that data means, UserTesting enables companies to get input directly from customers–earlier in the process–helping to reduce guesswork, and bringing experience data to life with human insight. The company, formed through the combination of UserTesting & UserZoom, has more than 3,400 customers worldwide, including 75 of the Fortune 100 companies. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.