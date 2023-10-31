Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Building in Tucson, Arizona

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has acquired another medical office building in Tucson, Arizona.

The property is fully occupied by the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona.

“We are excited to acquire another medical office asset in this dynamic marketplace but also for the opportunity to build a long-term relationship with another market-dominant specialty group,” said Rus Gudnyy, Senior Vice President of Investments at Montecito Medical.

Pain Institute of Southern Arizona is the region’s leading pain management practice. The group’s physicians have served patients for more than 20 years and maintain eight locations across the area.

The Pain Institute of Southern Arizona property represents the second acquisition by Montecito in Tucson in the past four months and the third in the state in 2023. “We continue to build on our extensive footprint in Arizona based on the abundant opportunities we are seeing to invest in medical properties here and help sellers make the most of their real estate,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical.

About Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held companies specializing in medical real estate acquisitions and partnering with providers and developers to fund development of new properties. The company also supports providers with a suite of AI-powered technology solutions that increase revenues, reduce costs and build physician wealth. Since 2006, Montecito has completed more than $5 billion in medical and veterinary real estate transactions. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, the company has been named for five consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information, please visit www.montecitomac.com.