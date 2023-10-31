Estrella Media’s ‘Don Cheto Al Aire’ Is the #1 Radio Morning Show in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estrella Media’s Que Buena Los Angeles (KBUE 105.5/94.3 FM), Regional Mexican music’s #1 station in the U.S., and El Norte (KQQK 107.9) in Houston both took home #1 positions in the October radio ratings surveys.

In Los Angeles, the Don Cheto Al Aire morning drive show on Que Buena Los Angeles, featuring Don Cheto, Said Garcia, Gisselle Bravo, and El Chino, continued as the #1 Total Market Morning Show with a #1 win with Adults 18-49 for the second time in 2023. It also has held the #1 Los Angeles Regional Mexican morning show position with Hispanic Adults 25-54 for 13 surveys in a row earlier this year. The flagship morning show for the company, Don Cheto Al Aire continues its double-digit growth, with a +37% year-over-year quarter hour growth with Adults 18-49. Que Buena Los Angeles was named “Station of the Year” in the Medallas de Cortez radio industry awards in April.

El Norte (KQQK) took five #1 positions in the October survey with its morning drive show hosted by Gerardo Aparicio retaining the #1 Spanish language radio position among Adults 18-49 in Houston for the second survey in a row. Also, Midday DJ Nely Islas earned a #1 Spanish position, as did PM drive DJ Vidal Luna. KQQK also won #1 Spanish in Prime Time and Total Week with Adults 18-49.

Additionally, Estrella Media’s stations in Houston, El Norte and La Raza (KTJM-FM), packed a one-two punch among Spanish stations in PM drive with El Norte placing #1 and La Raza placing #2 with Adults 25-54.

In PM Drive KQQK-FM enjoyed a 38% year-over-year audience gain, and KTJM-FM grew it’s PM Drive audience 77% year-over-year with Adults 25-54.

“Thank you Los Angeles and Houston! On behalf of our DJs and Programming team we appreciate you listening to us, that is what we work for” said Eddie Leon, EVP, Radio Programming. “To repeat and add #1s in October in both markets is powerful and encourages us to continue providing quality entertainment. I cannot say it enough, mil gracias Los Angeles y Texas!”

Sourcing:

KBUE-FM Source: Source: Nielsen Audio, Los Angeles Metro, October 2023, Average Quarter Hour Persons, Adults 18-49, Mon-Fri 6a-10a

“#1 Regional Mexican Morning Show:” May 2022 thru April 2023 including Nielsen Audio “Holiday” Survey, Hispanic Adults 25-54, KBUE ranked against other Regional Mexican-formatted stations in the Los Angeles Metro.

Houston Metro Source: Nielsen Audio, Houston Metro, October 2023, Average Quarter Hour Persons

Adults 18-49: Mon-Fri 6a-10a, Mon-Fri 10a-3p, Mon-Fri 3p-7p, Mon-Fri 6a-7p, Mon-Sun 6a-Mid

Adults 25-54: Mon-Fri 3p-7p

