Argyle Partners with ICE Mortgage Technology® to Bring Cost-Effective, Real-Time Income and Employment Verification Data to the Encompass Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the U.S., announced today that their integration is now built on the latest Encompass Partner Connect™ API Platform and available through ICE Mortgage Technology®, part of ICE (NYSE: ICE), a global data, technology and market infrastructure company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. This enhanced integration will allow lenders access to real-time income and employment data for borrowers throughout the loan origination process, improving efficiencies at a lower cost.

With the integration of Argyle, lenders will have access to consumer-permissioned income and employment data via Argyle’s secure connections directly to the payroll source. This data can be requested directly in the Encompass® platform and imported to borrower files in just a few easy steps. Connected accounts are continuously monitored and updated with current payroll documents, and real-time verification reports can be instantaneously generated throughout the entirety of the mortgage loan origination process. This ensures lenders have accurate and reliable data from application to closing.

“We are extremely excited to have Argyle’s capabilities now accessible through the Encompass platform. Our mission is to remove friction and cost from the home buying experience, and this integration delivers just that to our mutual clients. This integration furthers the joint commitment of Argyle and ICE Mortgage Technology to drive efficiency for our customers, enable better accessibility and provide a superior process for mortgage lenders and consumers alike,” said Shmulik Fishman, CEO of Argyle.

For more information visit: Argyle on the Marketplace by ICE Mortgage Technology®.

About Argyle

Argyle is the payroll connectivity platform for modern financial services, providing fast, cost-effective, consumer-permissioned access to the most trusted network for real-time income and employment data. With Argyle, brand leaders across mortgage, banking, lending, the gig economy, and background checks automate verifications, fund accounts, switch direct deposits, advance wages, improve loan conversion rates, reduce cost, mitigate risk, scale their businesses, and build exceptional experiences for their customers.

Founded in 2018, Argyle has raised over $77.6 million in capital and is backed by top investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Bedrock, Checkr, F-Prime, and SignalFire. Argyle’s coverage of U.S. consumers is superior to the three largest credit bureaus at 85% of the U.S. workforce, offering up to 80% lower verification costs, and delivering hit rates higher than other data providers. Argyle has been recently recognized by Fintech Nexus as an Emerging Fintech Innovator, Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers, Tearsheet as the Best Alternative Data Product, and Fintech Futures as a 2023 Fintech Startup of the Year.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading platform, please visit www.argyle.com. To stay up to date on all Argyle news, sign up for our newsletter here.

About ICE Mortgage Technology

ICE Mortgage Technology® combines data, interconnected solutions, and expertise to digitize and automate processes across the entire housing finance continuum – from consumer engagement at the front end of real estate, mortgage or refinance transactions; through origination, underwriting, and production; on to loan registration and the long-term servicing relationship with the consumer. We touch nearly every mortgage in the U.S. by way of the native automation of Encompass® for loan origination and the MSP® servicing system. Together with the digital collaboration and eRecording capabilities of Simplifile® and MERS®, the national electronic registry for nearly 90% of the U.S. mortgage market, we offer a truly comprehensive, end-to-end housing finance ecosystem. Ultimately, our technology lets committed industry professionals focus on creating a better homeownership experience for the American consumer. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com to learn more.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.