Hyatt and Mr & Mrs Smith Reward Guests and Members with Two Premier Offerings Ahead of Platform Joining World of Hyatt

CHICAGO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bound by a shared passion for new, memorable stay experiences, Hyatt and Mr & Mrs Smith, the London-based luxury hotel booking platform acquired by Hyatt earlier this year, are giving World of Hyatt members a special preview of Mr & Mrs Smith’s one-of-a-kind guest experiences and unparalleled collection of more than 1,900 hotels and villas across the world ahead of Mr & Mrs Smith hotels participating in World of Hyatt.

Hyatt is rolling out the red carpet for World of Hyatt members with an exclusive offer to earn five base points for every $1 USD spent for eligible Mr & Mrs Smith gift cards purchased through Hyatt via https://mrmrssmith.redeam.com/ only, now through March 31, 2024. Plus, for every $300 spent on Mr & Mrs Smith gift cards purchased through Hyatt on https://mrmrssmith.redeam.com/, World of Hyatt members will earn 1 tier qualifying night credit toward World of Hyatt tier status.

The promotion is one of the first ways World of Hyatt members can benefit from Hyatt’s recent acquisition of Mr & Mrs Smith and maximize their World of Hyatt membership with rewarding, luxury experiences, including many countries where there are currently no Hyatt hotels, such as Fiji, Croatia, Iceland and Anguilla. Whether with rooms located in treehouses, within caves, and underwater suites, each authentic Mr & Mrs Smith property is personally approved by Smith's globetrotting experts and reviewed anonymously by a network of trusted tastemakers.

How members can maximize earnings:

World of Hyatt members have exclusive access to earn or redeem World of Hyatt points on Mr & Mrs Smith gift cards purchased on https://mrmrssmith.redeam.com/. Now through midnight GMT on November 6, Mr & Mrs Smith is celebrating their birthday by offering all guests and world travelers up to 40% off eligible reservations at participating Mr & Mrs Smith properties, a carefully curated collection of the world’s most seductive boutique and luxury hotels.

To optimize earnings, World of Hyatt members should:

Sign into their World of Hyatt account or sign up to become a member at hyatt.com – it’s free! Visit https://mrmrssmith.redeam.com/ to purchase or redeem World of Hyatt points for a Mr & Mrs Smith gift card between now and March 31, 2024, and earn five base points for every $1 USD spent and one tier qualifying night credit toward World of Hyatt tier status for every $300 USD spent (up to 60 night credits). Mr & Mrs Smith gift cards can be used at more than 1,900 hotels and villas in the collection. Enjoy up to 40% off eligible reservations at more than 60 iconic hotels by booking on MrandMrsSmith.com between November 1 and November 6, 2023, for stays during each hotel’s offer period. Terms and blackout periods apply. See terms and conditions here.

For full gift card promotional details including terms and conditions, please visit https://mrmrssmith.redeam.com/. Stay tuned for when and how Mr & Mrs Smith will participate in World of Hyatt. To learn more about other Hyatt offers and experiences, please visit hyatt.com/offers.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates, but it does not, for this release, include Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Timeless Collection, including in the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove brands; Boundless Collection, including in the Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt® brands; Independent Collection, including in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt® brands; and Inclusive Collection, including in the Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 40 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ and Lindblad Expeditions. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram. TikTok and Twitter.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 76 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Mr & Mrs Smith

Founded in 2003, Mr & Mrs Smith is the travel club for hotel lovers: an award-winning boutique and luxury hotel booking service specialising in the world’s most seductive stays. There are now more than 1,900 hotels and villas in the collection, all hand-picked and anonymously reviewed. Smith members are guaranteed best prices wherever and whenever they book, free extras on arrival, and round-the-clock service from in-house travel specialists, Smith24. Dedicated to meeting the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility, Mr & Mrs Smith was officially recognised as a B Corp in 2022. Go to mrandmrssmith.com to browse and book.