proteanTecs Enhances Astera Labs’ Connectivity Solutions with Performance and Reliability Monitoring

HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, announced today that Astera Labs has selected the company’s health and performance monitoring solutions in multiple projects for data center applications. Astera Labs, the global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for accelerated computing, has implemented proteanTecs’ technology to enable ML-driven diagnostics and fleet management capabilities.

The explosion in training model sizes to support modern generative AI applications is the impetus for transformational change in data center connectivity. Astera Labs’ PCIe®, CXL™, and Ethernet solutions are purpose-built to unleash the full potential of accelerated computing at cloud-scale. By using proteanTecs’ on-chip Agents, cloud-based platform and ATE software, Astera Labs is strengthening its rigorous testing and enhancing its chips with lifetime reliability monitoring.

“Astera Labs is breaking performance barriers with its game-changing cloud-scale solutions,” said Sanjay Lall, EVP of Worldwide Sales at proteanTecs. “As the demand for generative AI intensifies, Astera Labs is emerging as a market leader and creating solutions that unleash the full potential of AI infrastructure in the data center. It is a privilege to collaborate with true innovators like Astera Labs in their pursuit to deliver first-to-market products at the highest quality, performance and resilience.”

“At Astera Labs, we have a strong commitment to quality, and our connectivity products are meticulously tested to ensure their performance in the most demanding system environments,” said Kalyan Mulam, SVP of ASIC Engineering, Astera Labs. “proteanTecs on-chip monitoring analytics adds a deeper layer of insights into our robust testing and verification program. In addition, during lifetime operations, our customers benefit from in-field system monitoring, which is critical for uptime-sensitive markets.”

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company’s deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

About Astera Labs

Our PCIe, CXL and Ethernet semiconductor-based connectivity solutions are purpose-built to unleash the full potential of cloud and AI infrastructure. Inspired by trusted partnerships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader of products that are customizable, interoperable, and reliable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at www.asteralabs.com.