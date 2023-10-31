Sur La Table Serves Up Same-Day Delivery for Customers with Walmart GoLocal

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sur La Table, a nationwide specialty retailer of cookware, kitchen electrics and bakeware will be offering same-day delivery through a new collaboration with Walmart GoLocal, Walmart’s white-label delivery service platform. Just in time for the holiday season, as friends and family plan gatherings for their festive holiday meals and parties, Sur La Table will be rolling out same-day delivery nationwide by mid-November.

“Sur La Table is excited to work with Walmart GoLocal to offer unparalleled delivery speed and convenience to our customers across the U.S.,” said Rachel Frederick, president and general manager of eCommerce, Sur La Table. “Our customers choose Sur La Table for our high-quality kitchenware, and we’re excited to delight them with quicker delivery powered by Walmart GoLocal for their online orders, so they can make more, gather often and live their best life through food.”

Customers across the country who live approximately within 20 miles of a Sur La Table store and place orders by 2:30 p.m. local time can have items delivered to their home the same-day. Orders placed after 2:30 p.m. will be delivered the following day. From cookware and bakeware to holiday essentials and gifts for loved ones, customers can shop, order and receive items all before dinnertime.

“Offering convenient, dependable delivery to our clients is a cornerstone of Walmart GoLocal’s offerings,” said Eliza Wendel, senior director and head of sales and business development, Walmart GoLocal. “Teaming up with Sur La Table will allow home cooks across the country the opportunity to fully equip their kitchens with durable, elegant cookware, delivered with speed by Walmart GoLocal.”

Through its new partnership with Walmart GoLocal, Sur La Table continues to expand its e-commerce capabilities by adding home delivery to its current offerings, which currently includes same-day in-store pick up through surlatable.com. Same-day delivery helps facilitate customer convenience, reliability and satisfaction, which reflects Sur La Table’s mission to enable people to cook, entertain and create memorable culinary experiences daily.

Walmart GoLocal is a white-label, delivery service platform that offers reliable, same-day delivery to businesses of all sizes, backed by the size and scale of Walmart. For more information on Walmart GoLocal, visit www.walmartgolocal.com. For more information on Sur La Table, visit www.surlatable.com.

About Sur La Table

Our company started with a simple idea: Make good food. Share it. Do it often. Sur La Table is as close to this mission today as the day we opened our doors in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972. From the beginning, our founder Shirley Collins partnered with the world’s best chefs and kitchen brands to bring customers trusted tools to make delicious memories. Our resident chefs teach 60,000 cooking classes a year to more than 700,000 people in our kitchens and now online. With stores across the US and many local cooking schools, Sur La Table is a resource for cooks of all levels. And we continue to create happiness through cooking and sharing good food. Make More Gather Often. That's our invitation to you.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.