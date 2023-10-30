Mercedes-Benz USA Partners with Eastside Golf to Increase Access and Equity in the Sport

Eastside Golf Founder Olajuwon Ajanaku and Co-Founder Earl Cooper get an up-close look at the wrapped Mercedes-Benz G63 during the Eastside Golf Invitational tournament, in partnership with Mercedes-Benz USA. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Eastside Golf)

Monique Harrison, Head of Brand Marketing at Mercedes-Benz USA, and Erica Bolden, Head of DEI at Mercedes-Benz USA, join Eastside Golf Founder Olajuwon Ajanaku and Co-Founder Earl Cooper at the inaugural Eastside Golf Invitational in San Diego to kick off the partnership. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Eastside Golf )

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today announced a partnership with lifestyle golf brand Eastside Golf to increase access and opportunities to play, learn and grow the sport. Through this “Vehicles for Change” program, the two brands will collaborate on unique activations to build a more inclusive community around the game, and advance golf beyond traditionally exclusive environments. These initiatives will create accessible touchpoints to broader audiences and attract a new generation of diverse golf professionals and fans.

“At Mercedes-Benz, we are focused on innovation and transformation to create a better future. We are committed to community reinvestment that helps generate meaningful change and empower the next generation of leaders through increased access and education. Our partnership with Eastside Golf reflects this mission and aligns with our long-standing support of golf programs around the globe. Together, we're helping to remove barriers and open doors to a game that is not only fun, but teaches valuable life lessons about humility, hard work, persistence and dedication.”

Monique Harrison, Head of Brand Marketing at Mercedes-Benz USA

Partnership announcement at Eastside Golf Invitational

The partnership kicked off in September at the Eastside Golf Invitational at The Grand Golf Club at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. MBUSA executives joined Eastside Golf Founders, Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper, to discuss their shared goal of increasing equitable access to the sport. The partnership will celebrate the history of the game while bringing authenticity and culture to the golf course. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the golf team from Morehouse College, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Atlanta.

“Eastside Golf was created to improve the experience and entry points for new golfers, young athletes and emerging professionals in the sport. We want to show people that they can compete or simply enjoy the game while remaining true to themselves, unapologetically. Our mission is to bring more diversity into every aspect of golf, from playing professionally and running golf courses, to media, marketing and beyond. This partnership with Mercedes-Benz is bringing us another step closer to our goals.”

Olajuwon Ajanaku, Founder of Eastside Golf

“In just a few short years, Eastside Golf has successfully transformed global perceptions of golf, both in terms of fashion and mindset. As a PGA professional and top instructor, one of my passions is to see more people of color pursue careers within the sport and get a fair shot at doing so. Partnering with Mercedes-Benz allows us to amplify our efforts and collaborate on bigger opportunities as we strive to create a more inclusive future for golf, on and off the course.”

Earl Cooper, Co-Founder of Eastside Golf

Broadening support for Morehouse College

MBUSA and Eastside Golf will deepen their partnership and longstanding sponsorship of Morehouse College through academic and sports funding for student athletes. To celebrate the sponsorship and a new era of Morehouse College athletics, MBUSA and Eastside Golf locally presented the partnership during Morehouse Homecoming 2023 in October. This engagement further demonstrates the brands’ intention to create collective impact that dismantles systemic barriers, advances inclusion and equity in our communities and makes a difference for underrepresented students and athletes in the sport.

Multi-year partnership cemented

The partnership will continue through 2025 with activations in Atlanta and throughout the U.S. Planned moments include the launch of the Eastside Golf National Championship tournament, expanded Community Golf Day events and more.

