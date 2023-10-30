Amprius Powered Top Four Solar Cars in Prestigious World Solar Challenge

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its partner solar cars swept the top four places in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. Amprius’ Silicon Anode Batteries outperformed throughout the most rigorous solar car race in the world, requiring teams to design, develop, and pilot a solar-powered vehicle along a tumultuous 3,000-kilometer transcontinental Australian route with extreme winds and low light from the northern city of Darwin to the southern city of Adelaide.

Amprius-powered collegiate solar car teams crossed the finish line on Oct. 26, three days before the race was slated to conclude on Oct. 29 – taking the top four places, respectively:

Innoptus Solar Team: built Infinite with a team of students from KU Leuven in Leuven, Belgium. Solar Team Twente: built RED X with a team of students from the University of Twente and Saxion University of Applied Sciences in Enschede, Netherlands. Brunel Solar Team: built Nuna 12 with a team of students from Delft University of Technology in Delft, Netherlands. University of Michigan Solar Car Team: built Astrum with a team of undergraduates and postgraduates from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

As reported by Cosmos, Amprius’ cells provide at least one additional kilowatt of energy when compared to other cells used in the competitions. The four teams using Amprius cells had an estimated 30% increase in capacity when compared to other batteries of comparable weight.

“To help enable these teams to capture the top 4 positions in the world’s most demanding solar car race is remarkable,” said Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius. “This is a testament to the intense preparation and determination from all four teams. We’re extremely proud our Silicon Anode Batteries proved capable of increasing vehicle range on the world stage amid extreme environmental conditions.”

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest known energy density cells. The company’s commercially available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius recently entered into a lease agreement for an approximately 774,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages.