Pantene Welcomes Healthy Hair Ambassador Tini Stoessel to the US with Sponsorship of her North America Concert Tour!

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pantene is thrilled to welcome their Healthy Hair Ambassador – Tini Stoessel – to the US with sponsorship of her first ever US tour! Pantene will be joining Tini and will bring fans along to experience her talent and strength, both in person and on social. Tini will reveal the secrets behind her healthy hair to US fans, showing them that they can get affordable luxury hair repair from Pantene. Get ready to “Soltarte El Pelo” – or “Let Your Hair Down” – with Tini and Pantene!

Tini first became a Pantene Healthy Hair ambassador in Latin America 2018 when the brand surprised her fans with a PanTini partnership. Tini has since been the face of multiple Pantene campaigns in Latin America, showing off her beautiful #PeloPantene. Pantene has even collaborated with her on music in the past, activating campaigns with songs like “Suéltate el Pelo” and “Aquí Estoy”.

Tini has long been a fan of Pantene and credits the brand for keeping her hair looking and feeling amazing onstage and off. Since becoming a US ambassador, she has starred in the US campaign “El que sabe sabe” showcasing Pantene’s hair repair benefits with the Miracle Rescue treatment line. She looks forward to celebrating her partnership with the world’s #1 conditioner brand* at her US tour stops.

A few lucky fans will even get to attend her Miami concert on November 2nd – complete with the ultimate pre-show glam experience from Pantene! Pantene hosted a contest where fans submitted their “Best Hair Moment” on social for a chance to win. Follow along for their journeys in Miami on November 2nd with the hashtag #PanTini.

With Tini as Pantene’s first US Healthy Hair ambassador who began in Latin America and primarily speaks Spanish, the brand looks forward to connecting with the millions of Spanish-speaking Pantene fans across the US and beyond.

“I'm very excited for my first tour in the United States and these stops are extra special because they are the closing stops on my tour," says Tini Stoessel. "I am very grateful to Pantene for supporting me for so many years, and it gives me so much joy to continue growing together – now in the US as well!”

“Tini has already inspired millions of people to ‘let their hair down’ with Pantene, so we’re delighted for her to connect with even more fans during her first ever US tour,” says Emily Overton, Vice President of Pantene North America. “We look forward to Tini showcasing how Pantene can deliver luxury hair repair every day without the need for expensive treatments.“

For more information, and to view teasers of Pantene’s participation on Tini’s tour, visit Pantene on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pantene/

*P&G calculation based on Retail Index/Scantrack for the Hair Conditioners category for January 2022 to December 2022 time period. Copyright © 2022 Nielsen Consumer LLC.

