What are the Physical and Psychological Effects of IVF? OB-GYN Tells All in an Infertility Q&A

Bana Kashani, M.D., OB-GYN, reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, joined First Response™ and Tara Lipinski, former Olympic figure skater and host of Unexpecting Podcast, to host an Infertility Q&A on Instagram Live, shedding light on the struggles the infertility community faces, and answering infertility-related questions submitted by viewers. During the Instagram Live, Dr. Kashani provided insights into how to approach infertility conversations with a doctor, what to expect of the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process both psychologically and physically, and whether fertility treatments have lasting effects on the body.

“Those struggling with infertility often feel alone, so I am very grateful that First Response set up this important conversation with Tara Lipinski, who has been so vocal about her infertility journey and brought to light what many are going through,” says Dr. Kashani. “Every question is an opportunity to bring clarity and hope for the infertility community, and I am honored to share my expertise and help educate about the struggles that so many women and couples experience.”

Dr. Kashani discussed the following topics during the Instagram Live conversation.

What questions should people experiencing infertility ask their doctor?

One of the biggest questions to ask your physician is what they think is going on and whether there is anything unique to your situation. From there, your physician can immediately delve deeper into a possible cause, instead of leaving you contemplating the meaning of your unexplained infertility diagnosis. Another question I recommend people ask is whether there is anything else you can do, as you may need to go beyond standard testing and blood tests to determine the cause. It’s also important to ask your physician and fertility clinic what their success rates are, their lab information, their protocols, and what follow-up appointments will look like as well as their communication strategy.

At some point, there are people who choose to stop IVF or are stopping IVF because their treatment course is done. What can they expect physically and psychologically?

Unfortunately, there are circumstances where people must stop the IVF process because it takes too much of a mental toll. This is absolutely normal and encouraged if the process is becoming too overwhelming and all-encompassing. Taking a break and addressing your mental health, becoming more mindful, and talking to a therapist, specifically somebody who focuses on fertility issues or reproductive care, are all important. Speaking with a trusted family member or friend may also be beneficial. Remember that you're not alone and there are support groups and resources available for you.

Physically, many hormone fluctuations take place before and after an IVF cycle. Usually, the body will detox all the hormones within a couple of menstrual cycles. Your hormones will eventually get back on track, but it may not be immediate. It takes time.

Can fertility treatments or medications impact hormones in the long term?

A common misconception and question I often get is with regards to the possibility of early menopause due to egg retrieval. When people go through fertility treatments or IVF, the eggs undergo a tree shot, where the dead eggs are flushed out of the body by the end of the cycle. When hormones are given to stimulate the growth and maturity of those eggs and they are taken out, you're not losing more eggs. Rather, those eggs are essentially being rescued and put aside. Therefore, these treatments do not affect future fertility or egg quantity numbers and do not lead to hormonal issues later in life.

For those worried about cancer risk, there are studies observing the likelihood between fertility treatments and potential cancer risks, and the studies are very promising. Overall, these treatments are not linked to causing cancer.