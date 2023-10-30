Celebrate National Gratitude Month with STRIDE Fitness: Leading Treadmill Boutique Fitness Brand Announces Partnership with Soles4Souls this November

STRIDE Fitness is partnering with Soles4Souls this November to provide shoes and more to those experiencing homelessness this holiday season. (Photo: Business Wire)

STRIDE Fitness is partnering with Soles4Souls this November to provide shoes and more to those experiencing homelessness this holiday season. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To kick off the fall season in November, STRIDE Fitness, the leading boutique fitness brand offering cardio-strength interval workouts on and off the treadmill, has announced an upcoming partnership with Soles4Souls, a renowned charitable organization dedicated to providing footwear to children in need. From November 1 through November 30, STRIDE Fitness is teaming up with Soles4Souls to give back to the community and make a positive impact on children’s lives this holiday season.

Soles4Souls is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that invites communities to step up and turn shoes into opportunities by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use - providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty. Throughout November, STRIDE Fitness will be accepting monetary donations to be applied to Soles4Souls ‘4EVERYKID’ fundraising program. For every $20.00 donated, a pair of branded athletic sneakers will be provided to one of the 1.5 million students in the U.S. experiencing homelessness.

Participating STRIDE Fitness studios will also be accepting new or gently used shoes and clothing donations. These items will be filtered into Soles4Souls’ micro-enterprise program which helps people step out of poverty by enabling them to launch and sustain their own small business that sells donated shoes and clothing.

STRIDE Fitness’s partnership with Soles4Souls serves to further the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and helping those in need in the communities where we live and work.

"At STRIDE Fitness, we believe that fitness should empower and uplift everyone, and that includes helping those in need," said Jeff Stokes, President at STRIDE Fitness. "We are thrilled to join forces with Soles4Souls, an organization that shares our commitment to improving lives and making a real difference for the people in our communities.”

ABOUT STRIDE FITNESS:

Founded in 2017, STRIDE Fitness is a treadmill-based interval training concept, delivering a total-body workout designed for every fitness level. An engaging program led by dynamic authorized coaches and utilizing heart-rate monitoring technology, STRIDE Fitness offers a supportive and inclusive environment providing three signature class formats including interval, endurance-based and strength training. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises List two years running, STRIDE Fitness is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about STRIDE Fitness, visit https://stridefitness.com/.